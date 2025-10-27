A beloved video game that has been in the running for game of the year should be free on PlayStation Plus next month.

This year, players have been treated to some excellent games on PS Plus’ essential tier - including Stardew Valley, Psychonauts 2 and Alan Wake 2.

There have also been some indie gems, such as Viewfinder and this month’s puzzle platformer, Cocoon.

Now, a leak has indicated that one of the most highly-rated games of the past few years will be free on PS Plus next month.

According to French outlet Dealabs magazine, the flagship PS Plus essential game for November 2025 is Stray - an adventure game where you play as a cat in a city populated by robots and mutated bacteria.

In the game, your player-controlled cat falls into the quarantined city, and with the help of robot companion B-12, tries to reach the surface to reunite with nature (and their feline friends).

Stray was made by French studio BlueTwelve, and was rated as an 8/10 by IGN when it was released in 2022. That same year, it was nominated for game of the year at the Game Awards, although that crown eventually went to Elden Ring.

Previous years have seen plenty of role-playing games hit PS Plus essential in November, with the likes of Ghostwire: Tokyo, Nioh and Middle Earth: Shadow of War.

The other two games for the month have not been leaked, but Sony will confirm which games are going to be free on Wednesday, October 29.