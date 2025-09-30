YouTube’s beloved Skyrim Grandma has announced she will no longer be making videos about the Elder Scrolls games.

Shirley Curry - better known online as “Skyrim Grandma” - is stepping away from uploading the Elder Scrolls content after more than a decade of videos.

The YouTube creator, 89, announced her retirement in a new video called My Goodbye to Skyrim.

In her video, she told subscribers that after years of experimenting with fresh character builds and storylines, the spark just isn’t there anymore.

She said: “Every time I come up with a new idea for how to play a story in Skyrim, I may make one or two or three with a new character and then I'm bored again. So that's why I'm going to stop uploading anything to do with Skyrim.

“I'm tired, I'm not having any fun with it anymore, probably because of all the little kids on there.”

Most of the comments she gets on her videos are fans saying they love her and her videos, rather than engaging critically with the content and gameplay, Curry added.

The Elder Scrolls is a fantasy video game series, set in the fictional world of Tamriel, featuring all the tropes you would expect like elves, dragons and Sean Bean (seriously). A new installment in the franchise, Elder Scrolls VI, was announced in June 2018 - but there has been no word since about the game’s development, or when it might be released.

In the meantime, Bethesda has released a remaster of Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, and there have been multiple expansions for Elder Scrolls Online.

Developers have previously promised that Curry will appear in some form in Elder Scrolls VI, although she made no mention of waiting for her cameo in the video.

For fans still craving Skyrim Grandma content, Curry reminded viewers that a popular fan-made mod adds her as a companion in-game, available through Nexus Mods. She also pointed to her Bible study channel, where she plans to continue uploading videos.

She added: “The regulars that have been with me a long time - because I've been playing Skyrim and uploading it for about 15 years - those I will still appreciate hearing from.

“You usually have my email and I will be leaving a vlog once in a while when I have something to talk to you guys about.”