The Steam Summer Sale is one of the most anticipated events in the gaming calendar, with PC players anticipating deep discounts on some of the most recent blockbuster titles.

The Summer Sale is the largest and most well-known set of offers that Steam provides its consumers each year.

Every year, as a slew of both independent and ‘Triple-A’ blockbuster games go on sale in mid-to-late June, gamers line up to get their hands on the games they've been wanting.

And start time and date for this year's auction are believed to be roughly a week away, according to rumours.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

When is the Steam Summer Sale 2022?

Valve — the development company that runs the Steam service – doesn't normally confirm sale dates directly.

Instead, Valve sends the dates to developers to help them prepare for the sale and to get any discounted titles in shape.

That means that dates inevitably leak; with so many behind-the-scenes people in the know, they’re bound to squeeze out through the crack somewhere.

In 2022, everything appears to point to the next Steam sale taking place next week.

The 2022 Steam Summer Sale will begin on Thursday 23 June 2022, according to the Steam DB website, which provides information on the programmes and packages that Steam has in its database.

The event is thought to be scheduled to begin at 6pm BST.

The sale is expected to last until 7 July, giving Steam customers a few weeks to take advantage of the deals.

The dates for the Steam Summer Sale 2022 were initially released by SteamDB in February, and the site has a good track record when it comes to the legitimacy of its leaks.

The massive annual Steam event will take place following the current Steam Next Fest, which runs until 20 June.

Which games will be discounted?

Some surprise big and recently published titles have had their prices reduced in recent years.

It's impossible to predict exactlyhich games will be discounted, but according to SteamDB, games that were on sale last year are likely to return this year.

Games like Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice were heavily discounted during the Steam Summer Sale of 2021.

Even older titles like The Witcher 3 and Batman Arkham Knight, which are still in high demand, were heavily discounted.

Deals are updated and refreshed on a regular basis, so while a game you've been eyeing might not be on sale on the first day of the sale, it could be a few days in.

Don’t think games released too recently will see a sharp discount though; it’s unlikely we’ll see deals from games like Elden Ring or Ghostwire: Tokyo – those games may have launched just too recently.