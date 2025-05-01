Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over the years, the EA FC / FIFA video games have become synonymous with great soundtracks.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the years, some of the most well-known artists have offered up their greatest hits, while others have risen to fame because of their inclusion in the games’ soundtracks.

Millenials will remember the excitement of packing a good player while Aviici or Kasabian roared in the background, with the game often focusing on a blend of indie, electronic and rock artists. Some evenings at university, my friends and I would have the FIFA game sat at the main menu while we ate our food, rather than bothering to switch over to Spotify.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been some truly iconic songs in the old FIFA soundtracks - here are some of the best ones, and which game they were featured in.

Empire of the Sun - Alive (FIFA 14)

Arguably the most banging tune from the FIFA 14 soundtrack, Alive by Empire of the Sun was the lead single on the band’s second studio album - and one of the songs played on loop by Ultimate Team fans.

The irony being that their chorus also rang true after scoring a 93rd-minute winner. “Loving every minute 'cause you make me feel so alive,” indeed.

Foster the People - Call It What You Want (FIFA 12)

A throwback to the first game I became engrossed into Ultimate Team - hooking me into the FIFA franchise for the next decade. One of the most memorable songs from this iteration was by Foster the People.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Better known for their hit single Pumped Up Kicks, this song still takes fans right back to the days of Gabby Agbonlahor supremacy in online matches. There genuinely wasn’t a better card in FIFA 12’s Ultimate Team, and I will happily die on that hill.

Foals - My Number (FIFA 15)

The standout song of the FIFA 15 soundtrack, this was the perfect accompaniment to the overpowered Bundesliga teams of the year. Robert Lewandowski and Marco Reus certainly had my number in this installment.

John Newman - Love Me Again (FIFA 14)

FIFA 14 honestly had such a great soundtrack - and recent iterations of the franchise simply don’t match up to the classics.

Whether you were storming through a career mode, or replying to rage messages after scoring a last-minute header to win an online match, life was just simpler back in those days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imagine Dragons - On Top Of The World (FIFA 14)

I still have this one on a Spotify playlist somewhere. After a dominant victory, this song really did make you feel like you were “on top of the world”.

However, when you’d just been spanked 7-1, then returned to the menus to find this playing, it genuinely felt like the game was mocking you. That said, you probably deserved it.

Bastille - Send Them Off (FIFA 17)

FIFA 17 introduced us to the Journey, a single-player story mode centred around fictional footballer Alex Hunter and his rise to fame. As Hunter, you could pick a Premier League club to play for and work your way to stardom.

Blaring in the background throughout the story was Send Them Off by Bastille - one of the most iconic musical entries in the franchise.