The first planned server maintenance for EA FC 25 has turned into quite the debacle.

Players of the game - previously known as the FIFA franchise - have been left frustrated as the servers remained offline longer than expected.

EA Sports announced earlier that a significant update, called the Frost Update, would roll out today. This update is so extensive that it required server downtime not only for EA FC 25, but also for EA FC 24 and FIFA 23. Initially, EA had assured players that the servers would be back up by 11am. However, in a tweet, EA later confirmed that the servers were still down, leaving the community exasperated.

Many players rely on this time to complete their final matches and earn rewards ahead of the Division Rivals rewards release tomorrow. These rewards include valuable tokens for EA FC 25 Mastery Swaps.

With servers offline, those efforts have been stalled, and the reaction from the Ultimate Team community has been overwhelmingly negative.

The timing of this issue couldn’t be worse for the game’s developers. EA FC 25 has faced criticism since its launch, and with the free-to-play football game UFL debuting tomorrow, this extended downtime risks further alienating the player base.

The servers are now back online, but fans are unhappy with the changes introduced in the new patch.

Posting on Reddit, fans have noted that first-touch passing is now “inconsistent”, defender jockeying has been nerfed and first touches in general have become “heavier”. One user described the game as playing like it’s “stuck in mud”.

Another user added: “If anything, they slowed down the game and players feel heavier than before. I truly believe EA is mocking at us at this point.”