As the football season starts to wind down - or heat up, depending on whether your team of choice are in the running for winning the league or promotion - FIFA 22 players will be awaiting the game’s annual Team of the Season (TOTS) promotion.

It’s one of the highlights of the footballing calendar for FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) aficionados, and sparks great debate among fans keen to see their footballing favourites celebrated for their achievements.

But how can you make your voice heard in the TOTS selection process, and which players are in the running this year?

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Team of the Season?

Each year, EA Sports runs the Team of the Season promotion in its latest FIFA game to celebrate the players who have kept us entertained over the previous season.

Nominations are revealed by EA themselves, then put toa fan vote to decide which players will make the final 11.

Those players are then boosted in the game’s Ultimate Team mode; getting your hands on a TOTS player can make a huge difference to your Ultimate Team's chances.

These players can be found in packs or purchased on the transfer market, much like ordinary players.

They come with performance-based special items, making them superior to standard player cards in terms of quality and value.

When will the FIFA 22 Community Team of the Season be revealed?

According to EA’s Team of the Season roadmap, the results of the Community vote will be revealed on Friday 29 April.

Unfortunately, fan voting closed on 20 April, so all you can do now is to sit back and hope your footballing favourites made the line-up!

Who are the FIFA 22 Premier League Team of the Season nominees?

40 players from which fans can choose have been revealed by EA Sports.

They include Premier League stars from across the pitch, from goalkeepers like LIverpool’s Alisson on Man United’s David de Gea, to striking superstars like Ronaldo and Harry Kane.

The full list of Premier League TOTS nominees is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS

Alisson - Liverpool

Aaron Ramsdale - Arsenal

José Sá - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ederson - Manchester City

De Gea - Manchester United

DEFENDERS

Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

Andrew Robertson - Liverpool

João Cancelo - Manchester City

Trent Alexander Arnold – Liverpool

Rúben Dias - Manchester City

Kyle Walker-Peters – Southampton

Joel Matip – Liverpool

Kyle Walker - Manchester City

Cristian Romero - Tottenham Hotspur

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United

Bernardo Silva - Manchester City

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

James Ward-Prowse – Southampton

Fabinho – Liverpool

Rodri - Manchester City

Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal

Jarrod Bowen - West Ham United

Declan Rice - West Ham United

Raphinha - Leeds

Conor Gallagher - Crystal Palace

Saïd Benrahma - West Ham United

İlkay Gündoğan - Manchester City

Rúben Neves - Wolverhampton Wanderers

ATTACKERS

Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United

Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

Heung Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur

Raheem Sterling - Manchester City

Sadio Mané - Liverpool

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Phil Foden - Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez - Manchester City

Ivan Toney – Brentford

Diogo Jota - Liverpool

Michail Antonio – West Ham United

How can I vote?

What other leagues can I vote on?

If you’ve missed out on the opportunity to cast your votes for the Premier League Team of the Season, fear not.

EA are also running similar polls for some of the game’s other big leagues.

Voting to decide the Team of the Season for Germany’s Bundesliga runs between Wednesday 27 April and Sunday 1 May, while the Spanish LaLiga Team of the Season will be decided by fan votes from Tuesday 3 May until Friday 6 May.

The Bundesliga will have its grand Team of the Season reveal on Friday 13 May, while the LaLiga results will be announced a week later on Friday 20 May.

Votes for Teams of the Season representing Ligue 1 (France) and Serie A (Italy) are also expected, with tentative release dates for each thought to be Friday 27 May and Friday 3 June respectively - these have not yet been confirmed by EA Sports.

Other major leagues' squads will be announced, including Liga Portugal, the SPL, Turkey's SuperLig, the Netherlands' Eredivisie, and more.

The whole thing is set to be capped off with the Ultimate Team of the Season, which does away with league constraints and combines the best players from all over the world.

It’s thought that it could be revealed on Friday 10 June, but again, no official word has yet come from EA Sports.