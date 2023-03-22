The new Creative mode update will help players take advantage of new Unreal Engine 5 tech

The new Unreal Editor for Fortnite - also known as Fortnite Creative 2.0 - will be made available this week, Epic Games has confirmed.

Although the new Unreal Editor was officially unveiled last week, rumours of a Fortnite Creative 2.0 have been circulating for some time.

The new Fortnite editing tool was originally scheduled to debut in 2022, but it was later announced that it would arrive in March of this year. The Epic Games store now has a confirmed release date. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Fortnite Creative 2.0?

Fortnite’s Creative mode is a game mode that allows players to design and build their own custom maps, game modes and challenges using the game’s building tools and assets. It was introduced to the game in December 2018, and has become a popular feature among Fortnite players.

In Creative mode, players can access a variety of tools and prefabricated structures to build their own unique creations. They can place structures, objects and weapons, and adjust various settings to create custom games and challenges. Players can invite others to join them in their creations, or share their maps with the community.

Creative mode allows players to exercise their creativity and imagination and offers a different type of gameplay than Fortnite’s traditional Battle Royale or Save the World modes.

(Image: Epic Games)

Fortnite Creative 2.0 - officially dubbed Unreal Editor for Fortnite, or ‘UEFN’ - isn’t a direct sequel to Fortnite Creative, but Epic Games have said it "works side-by-side with Fortnite’s existing Creative toolset."

Content creators will be able to collaborate closely within the new editor to develop and test new island creations in real-time, and several of the powerful tools and workflows found in Unreal Engine 5 will be used by UEFN, such as the Control Rig, modelling, materials, and VFX, as well as custom asset import.

The Fortnite base game was recently updated to take advantage of UNreal Engine 5’s new graphical features, bringing a smoother and more visually pleasing gaming experience to fans of the long-running Battle Royale game.

The new engine allows for more advanced lighting and shadows and enhanced physics simulations, leading to more realistic and immersive visuals. The engine’s “Nanite” technology in particular allows for improved geometry detail, making it easier to create more complex environments and structures.

Additionally, the engine’s improved animation system offers more realistic character movements and reactions, and the move to Unreal Engine 5 also offers optimization improvements which can result in better performance and faster load times.

How can I use it?

If you want to make some fresh new Fortnite mini-games and maps, you’ll obviously need to make sure that you actually have Fortnite downloaded and installed on your PC.

The recommended system requirements for the new application are as follows:

OS = Windows 10 64-bit

CPU = Core i5-7300U 3.5 GHz

Memory = 8 GB RAM

GPU = Nvidia GTX 960, AMD R9 280, or equivalent DX11 GPU

VRAM = 2 GB VRAM

Additional = NVMe Solid State Drive

When it releases, you’ll be able to download and install the new editor from the Epic Games Store .

When is Fortnite Creative 2.0 released?

The new Unreal Editor for Fortnite - or Fortnite Creative 2.0, whichever you prefer - will be made available on Wednesday 22 March at 4pm UK time, according to Epic Games.