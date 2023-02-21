It’s been a long wait for gamers to get their hands on Starfield, but could 2023 be the year?

One of the most eagerly anticipated games of 2023 is Starfield, but although the game’s release is (hopefully - more on that later) just a number of months away, the ambitious new sci-fi RPG remains shrouded in mystery.

What we do know is that the game is extremely vast in scope, set across multiple planetary systems with entire worlds to explore, as you play your part in an interplanetary, deep space conflict.

So just when can we expect to get the game in our hands, and when will Starfield’s biggest questions finally be answered? Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Starfield?

Starfield is a sci-fi action RPG described as a wholly new, next-generation experience set in an entirely new space-themed world. It takes place within The Settled Systems, a region of the galaxy that stretches outward from our Solar System for around 50 light-years.

Around the year 2310, the game’s two most powerful factions, the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective, fought a deadly Colony War, and the game takes place 20 years after this event. With the groups living under an uneasy truce, players take control of a customisable character who is a member of Constellation, a space exploration organisation.

Starfield will be the first new intellectual property in more than two decades for Bethesda, the creators of critically acclaimed RPG series like Fallout and Skyrim.

When will it be released?

At the time of writing, Microsoft has not revealed a confirmed release date for Starfield. The game was originally scheduled to be released in November 2022, though this was eventually pushed back to make way for additional development time and support from engineers at Microsoft, with the intention of making Starfield “a better game”.

“We can’t wait for you to play Starfield, but we need some more time,” it said. “We’re so thankful for all the support and encouragement and are excited to show you the game soon.” In another statement, Bethesda advised that “we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished version” of the game.

The game is pencilled in for release in the first half of 2023, though whether it will hit that launch window remains to be seen. It seems more likely at this point that the game will receive a high-profile release towards the back end of the year, in the run up to Christmas.

Reports do suggest that the game is currently playable in its entirety from beginning to end, though since the incredibly large game spans numerous star systems, the work of going through it to identify and remove glitches and other issues is similarly enormous.

Since Microsoft bought Bethesda, Starfield is an Xbox console exclusive, so PS5 players will have to get their hands on an Xbox console if they want to experience it for themselves. It will also be available on PC.

When will there be more news on Starfield?

Earlier this year, Microsoft hosted a ‘Developer Direct’ livestream, which gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at five high-profile titles in development for its Xbox consoles.

Starfield was notably absent from the presentation, though not without good reason: another, Developer Direct-style online event is planned for the near future, with its focus solely on Bethesda’s new sci-fi RPG.

A developer from Bethesda recently stated on Discord that the company is still deciding on what exactly to present at its upcoming Starfield event, and it is "still sorting stuff out" for the showcase, rather than withholding particular information. The team behind Microsoft’s “Starfield Direct” stated that they wanted to give Bethesda’s upcoming RPG the "proper amount of time for a deep dive".