Microsoft has revealed the latest addition to its ever growing line-up of official Xbox controllers, in the form of the ‘Nocturnal Vapor’ variant.

The tech and gaming giant says the latest controller - the third in its ‘Vapor’ sub-line of Xbox controllers - is “inspired by nature at night, every colour swirl is an expression of that expansive landscape with a design that’s unique to each controller – each with its own energy and pattern.”

Alongside Stormcloud Vapor and Dream Vapor, Nocturnal Vapor controller features a “dynamic” smoky design - meaning each controller’s swirl is created as part of the manufacturing process, and no two are exactly the same.

The Nocturnal Vapor’s design contrasts swirling dark and light green colours across each controller’s top case and textured side grips, all while being accented by the surrounding parts.

“Feel the allure of the rubberised, green diamond-pattern grips on the back case,” says Microsoft, “elevating your experience with a touch of sophistication.”

Aside from its unusual design, the controller packs all of the usual features you’d expect from an Xbox controller.

You can connect seamlessly to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC, iOS, and Android devices with Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology, and immerse yourself in crisp, clear audio through your favourite compatible headset using the 3.5mm audio jack, all backed up by up to 40 hours of battery life (varies with usage).

Where can I buy it?

Gamers can preorder the Xbox Wireless Controller – Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition from the Xbox Store - though the controller will also be available from “local retailers”.