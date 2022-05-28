It’s not too late to get tickets to what promises to be one of the biggest new dog events of the year

Dog lovers have a new event to add to their calendars - Goodwoof, a weekend long affair dedicated to all things pooches and pups.

This is everything you need to know about Goodwoof, held over Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 May 2022, and if you can still get your hands on tickets.

What is Goodwoof?

Goodwoof is an unmissable event for dog lovers, with a jam packed schedule full of activities and such for your furry friends.

Whether you’re looking to compete with your canine in field and trial events, learn some new tricks with some training experts, attend wellness workshops or listen in on some exclusive talks and discussions with well known writers in the Canine Literary Corner, you’ll be able to find something for you and your pup at Goodwoof.

Goodwoof is a new two day event dedicated to all things dogs (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

The highlights timetable on Sunday 29 May goes:

10am, Fastest Dog Competition: discover how fast your dog is compared to other animals or machines

2pm, Chien Charmant Competition: celebrate the beauty of dogs, its breed and the bond between owner and dog

2:30pm, ‘Do dogs need behaviourists’ Panel, chaired by Anne Robinson

3:20pm, Barkitecture Winners Announced: find out the winners of the inaugural Barkitecture competition

3:30pm, Barkitecture Auction: take part in the Barkitecture auction all in aid of the Dog’s trust

You can see the full schedule of events, including things like flyball demonstrations, gundog competitions, dog yoga and more on the Goodwoof website .

How do I get tickets?

If you’re interested in buying tickets for the Sunday event, you can do so via the Goodwoof website.

Ticket pricing goes as follows:

Adult, £35

Young person (age 13-21), £20

Child (age 0-12), £0

Dog, £0

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Dogs go free to the event - humans however may need to pay, depending on their age (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

This is everything that’s included in the ticket price:

Access to arenas with top-class displays and demonstrations

Free expert advice in the Wellness Centre, presented by Mars Petcare

The opportunity to test your dog’s skills at flyball and more in the “have a go” area

The chance to go shopping for a range of unique products for both humans and hounds

Free parking

You can collect your tickets on the day of the event from the gates located at the entry points on site - just remember to bring your payment reference number, which you can find on your payment reference number on your ticket confirmation email.

Goodwoof states that you can buy tickets at the gate as well without prebooking, however, given the popularity of the event, it’s recommended that you book tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.

Entry to the event will open at 10am and close at 5pm.

Where is the venue?

The Goodwoof event is being held at The Kennels in Goodwood, Chichester.

The full address is: The Kennels, Goodwood, Chichester, West Sussex, PO18 0PN.

Goodwood can be found just outside Chichester, 60 miles from London, and 30 miles from Brighton and Southampton.

The event is taking place at The Kennels in Goodwood, Chichester (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

You can find detailed instructions on how to get to the venue by road, bus, or rail on the Goodwoof website.

Parking is free at the venue and is open from 8:30pm each day. The parking is situated in grass fields, so appropriate footwear should be worn.

Be aware that there is roughly a 20 minute walk from the car park to the event - alternatively, a shuttle bus from the car park to the event is available, upon which dogs are welcome.

How can I watch on TV?

Unlike something like Crufts , Goodwoof is unfortunately not aired on TV, meaning that you can’t watch any of the events at home.

Unlike Crufts, Goodwoof isn’t broadcast on TV (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)