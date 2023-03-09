For the curious.
Crufts past winners in pictures: which dogs won Best in Show in previous years at the Birmingham NEC dog show?

Over the course of three days, thousands of dogs will compete across a variety of disciplines and categories - including the highly coveted Best in Show prize

Rhona Shennan
By Rhona Shennan
1 hour ago

Dogs of all shapes and sizes have returned to Crufts once again to strut their stuff in a variety of different categories - including the highly coveted Best in Show award. Thousands of dogs from all around the world will take part in the competition at the NEC Birmingham from 9 to 12 March, but there can only be one Best in Show winner.

Winners over the years

These are the winners of the coveted Best in Show award over the years, in pictures.

2022: Baxer the Flat-coated Retriever

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
2020: Masie the Wire-haired Dachshund

(Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images)
2019: Dylan the Papillon

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
2018: Tease the Whippet

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
2017: Miami the American Cocker Spaniel

(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
2016: Devon the West Highland White Terrier

(Photo: LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images)
2015: Knopa the Scottish Terrier

(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
2014: Ricky the Standard Poodle

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
2013: Jilly the Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen

(Photo by CARL COURT/AFP via Getty Images)
2012: Elizabeth the Lhasa Apso

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
2011: Jet the Flat Coated Retriever

(Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
2010: Yogi the Hungarian Vizsla

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
