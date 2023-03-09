Dogs of all shapes and sizes have returned to Crufts once again to strut their stuff in a variety of different categories - including the highly coveted Best in Show award. Thousands of dogs from all around the world will take part in the competition at the NEC Birmingham from 9 to 12 March, but there can only be one Best in Show winner.
Winners over the years
These are the winners of the coveted Best in Show award over the years, in pictures.
2022: Baxer the Flat-coated Retriever
2020: Masie the Wire-haired Dachshund
2019: Dylan the Papillon
2018: Tease the Whippet
2017: Miami the American Cocker Spaniel
2016: Devon the West Highland White Terrier
2015: Knopa the Scottish Terrier
2014: Ricky the Standard Poodle
2013: Jilly the Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen
2012: Elizabeth the Lhasa Apso
