Crufts returns this week with live coverage over four days and more than 20,000 dogs taking part in the prestigious competition

The most popular dog show in town, Crufts, returns this week with a four day festival and you can watch the show live.

More than 20,000 dogs have entered the show this year, but only one will be crowned Best in Show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sports broadcaster Clare Balding returns to front the show, she will be joined by Sophie Morgan and Radzi Chinyanganya. This is everything you need to know about Crufts 202, and how to watch:

How can you watch Crufts 2023 on TV?

Crufts will be available to watch live on Channel 4 at the following times:

Crufts

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thursday 9 March - 3pm-4pm, 8pm-9pm

Friday 10 March - 3pm-4pm, 7.30pm-9pm

Saturday 11 March - 3pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm

Sunday 12 March - 3.30pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm (Best in Show)

It will also air live at the following times on More4 (freeview channel 18):

Thursday 9 March - 6.30pm-8pm

Friday 10 March - 6.30pm-7.30pm

You can also watch episodes after they have aired live on streaming service All4. More Crufts content will also be available on the official Crufts YouTube channel.

What is the Crufts 2023 schedule?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thursday 9 March

08:15 Agility – Crufts Novice Cup Final (Jumping)

09:25 Agility – Championships - Intermediate/Large (Jumping)

10:30 East Anglian Staffordshire Bull Terrier Display Team

11:00 Freestyle HTM Competition

12:20 Break

12:55 Agility – Crufts Novice Cup Final (Agility)

13:50 Agility - Championships – Intermediate/Large (Agility)

15:10 Flyball Competition - Last 16

15:50 Freestyle Heelwork to Music Competition Winner

15:55 West Midlands Police Display

16:20 Break

17:00 Agility – Championships – Intermediate/Large Final

17:45 Junior Warrant Competition Final

18:00 Breeders Competition Final

18:25 Gundog Display

18:45 Gamekeepers Competition Final

19:00 The Kennel Club 150th anniversary celebration stakes (presentation of painting to 2022 BIS winner)

19:20 Group Judging (Gundog) and Presentation

20:10 Programme ends

Friday 10 March

08:30 - 10:00 Joe Cartledge Memorial International Junior Handling Competition

10:20 - 11:05 Agility – Crufts Medium ABC and Intermediate/Large Novice ABC Final (Jumping)

11:00 - 11:55 Agility – Crufts Singles Heat – S/M/I/L (Jumping)

11:55 Heelwork to Music Competition

13:10 Break

13:30 Agility – Crufts Singles Heat – S/M/I/L (Agility)

14:25 Agility – Crufts Medium ABC and Intermediate/Large Novice ABC Final (Agility)

15:15 Flyball Competition - Last 16

16:00 Heelwork to Music Competition Winner

16:05 West Midlands Police Dog Display

16:30 Programme Ends

17:10 Agility – Crufts Singles Final: Small, Medium, Intermediate and Large (Agility)

17:55 Vulnerable Breed Competition Final

18:20 Joe Cartledge Memorial International Junior Handling Final Judging

18:40 Group Judging (Working) and Presentation

19:35 Group Judging (Pastoral) and Presentation

20:25 Programme ends

Crufts

Saturday 11 March

Advertisement

Advertisement

08:15 Crufts – International Invitation – Large (Jumping)

09:00 Scruffts Semi Finals

10:00 Good Citizen Dog Scheme

10:30 Medical Detection Dogs Display

11:00 Southern Golden Retriever Display Team

11:20 West Midlands Police Display

11:50 Heelwork to Music – Freestyle International Competition

13:15 Break

13:40 Display tbc

14:10 Agility – International Invitation – Large (Agility)

15:10 YKC ADOY Finals

15:55 Flyball Competition Young Kennel Club Flyball Finals, followed by the Quarter Finals

16:35 Break

17:05 Agility – International Invitation - Large – Agility Finals

17:45 Scruffts Final

18:10 Heelwork to Music – Freestyle International Winner

18:15 Obedience Champion (Bitch) and Reserve (Bitch) Display

18:30 Group Judging (Terrier) and Presentation

19:20 Group Judging (Hound) and Presentation

20:10 Programme Ends

Sunday 12 March

08:45 Agility – Championships – Small/Medium (Jumping)

09:50 Rescue Dog Agility

10:10 Good Citizen Dog Scheme Display

10:40 Heelwork to Music

10:45 Dog Activities Display

11:15 Southern Golden Retriever Display Team

11:35 Break

12:00 Agility Championships – Small/Medium (Agility)

13:05 Medical Detection Dogs Display

13:50 Programme ends and Arena to be cleared

15:00 Doors open to ticket holders

16:15 Augusta Hebbert, soprano

16:30 (45) Agility – Championship – S/M - Final

17:15 Flyball Semi-Finals followed by the Finals

17:40 Kennel Club Hero Dog Final

17:50 YKC Stakes Final and Presentation

18:00 Group Judging (Utility) and Presentation

18:50 Group Judging (Toy) and Presentation

19:50 Augusta Hebbert, soprano

20:00 West Midlands Police

20:20 Presentation of the Police Dog Team Operational and Humanitarian Action of the Year Award

20:20 Augusta Hebbert, soprano

20:30 Best in Show and Presentation

21:00 Programme Ends

What is the Crufts Puppy Cam?