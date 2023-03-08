The most popular dog show in town, Crufts, returns this week with a four day festival and you can watch the show live.
More than 20,000 dogs have entered the show this year, but only one will be crowned Best in Show.
Sports broadcaster Clare Balding returns to front the show, she will be joined by Sophie Morgan and Radzi Chinyanganya. This is everything you need to know about Crufts 202, and how to watch:
How can you watch Crufts 2023 on TV?
Crufts will be available to watch live on Channel 4 at the following times:
- Thursday 9 March - 3pm-4pm, 8pm-9pm
- Friday 10 March - 3pm-4pm, 7.30pm-9pm
- Saturday 11 March - 3pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm
- Sunday 12 March - 3.30pm-6pm, 7pm-9pm (Best in Show)
It will also air live at the following times on More4 (freeview channel 18):
- Thursday 9 March - 6.30pm-8pm
- Friday 10 March - 6.30pm-7.30pm
You can also watch episodes after they have aired live on streaming service All4. More Crufts content will also be available on the official Crufts YouTube channel.
What is the Crufts 2023 schedule?
Thursday 9 March
- 08:15 Agility – Crufts Novice Cup Final (Jumping)
- 09:25 Agility – Championships - Intermediate/Large (Jumping)
- 10:30 East Anglian Staffordshire Bull Terrier Display Team
- 11:00 Freestyle HTM Competition
- 12:20 Break
- 12:55 Agility – Crufts Novice Cup Final (Agility)
- 13:50 Agility - Championships – Intermediate/Large (Agility)
- 15:10 Flyball Competition - Last 16
- 15:50 Freestyle Heelwork to Music Competition Winner
- 15:55 West Midlands Police Display
- 16:20 Break
- 17:00 Agility – Championships – Intermediate/Large Final
- 17:45 Junior Warrant Competition Final
- 18:00 Breeders Competition Final
- 18:25 Gundog Display
- 18:45 Gamekeepers Competition Final
- 19:00 The Kennel Club 150th anniversary celebration stakes (presentation of painting to 2022 BIS winner)
- 19:20 Group Judging (Gundog) and Presentation
- 20:10 Programme ends
Friday 10 March
- 08:30 - 10:00 Joe Cartledge Memorial International Junior Handling Competition
- 10:20 - 11:05 Agility – Crufts Medium ABC and Intermediate/Large Novice ABC Final (Jumping)
- 11:00 - 11:55 Agility – Crufts Singles Heat – S/M/I/L (Jumping)
- 11:55 Heelwork to Music Competition
- 13:10 Break
- 13:30 Agility – Crufts Singles Heat – S/M/I/L (Agility)
- 14:25 Agility – Crufts Medium ABC and Intermediate/Large Novice ABC Final (Agility)
- 15:15 Flyball Competition - Last 16
- 16:00 Heelwork to Music Competition Winner
- 16:05 West Midlands Police Dog Display
- 16:30 Programme Ends
- 17:10 Agility – Crufts Singles Final: Small, Medium, Intermediate and Large (Agility)
- 17:55 Vulnerable Breed Competition Final
- 18:20 Joe Cartledge Memorial International Junior Handling Final Judging
- 18:40 Group Judging (Working) and Presentation
- 19:35 Group Judging (Pastoral) and Presentation
- 20:25 Programme ends
Saturday 11 March
- 08:15 Crufts – International Invitation – Large (Jumping)
- 09:00 Scruffts Semi Finals
- 10:00 Good Citizen Dog Scheme
- 10:30 Medical Detection Dogs Display
- 11:00 Southern Golden Retriever Display Team
- 11:20 West Midlands Police Display
- 11:50 Heelwork to Music – Freestyle International Competition
- 13:15 Break
- 13:40 Display tbc
- 14:10 Agility – International Invitation – Large (Agility)
- 15:10 YKC ADOY Finals
- 15:55 Flyball Competition Young Kennel Club Flyball Finals, followed by the Quarter Finals
- 16:35 Break
- 17:05 Agility – International Invitation - Large – Agility Finals
- 17:45 Scruffts Final
- 18:10 Heelwork to Music – Freestyle International Winner
- 18:15 Obedience Champion (Bitch) and Reserve (Bitch) Display
- 18:30 Group Judging (Terrier) and Presentation
- 19:20 Group Judging (Hound) and Presentation
- 20:10 Programme Ends
Sunday 12 March
- 08:45 Agility – Championships – Small/Medium (Jumping)
- 09:50 Rescue Dog Agility
- 10:10 Good Citizen Dog Scheme Display
- 10:40 Heelwork to Music
- 10:45 Dog Activities Display
- 11:15 Southern Golden Retriever Display Team
- 11:35 Break
- 12:00 Agility Championships – Small/Medium (Agility)
- 13:05 Medical Detection Dogs Display
- 13:50 Programme ends and Arena to be cleared
- 15:00 Doors open to ticket holders
- 16:15 Augusta Hebbert, soprano
- 16:30 (45) Agility – Championship – S/M - Final
- 17:15 Flyball Semi-Finals followed by the Finals
- 17:40 Kennel Club Hero Dog Final
- 17:50 YKC Stakes Final and Presentation
- 18:00 Group Judging (Utility) and Presentation
- 18:50 Group Judging (Toy) and Presentation
- 19:50 Augusta Hebbert, soprano
- 20:00 West Midlands Police
- 20:20 Presentation of the Police Dog Team Operational and Humanitarian Action of the Year Award
- 20:20 Augusta Hebbert, soprano
- 20:30 Best in Show and Presentation
- 21:00 Programme Ends
What is the Crufts Puppy Cam?
Using WhatsApp QR codes Crufts fans can get even more out of the show this year. You can use the QR code to tune into Crufts’ ‘Puppy Cam’, a live webcam of eight week old puppies. The Puppy Cam event is to mark the 90th anniversary of the charity Guide Dogs for the Blind.