As 2023’s edition of the Contest begins to take shape, when will we meet the UK’s entrant?

Ticketmaster has reassured Eurovision fans that sales were “unaffected” after tickets to the grand final sold out in just over half an hour.

Fans reported technical issues as they tried to secure passes to the nine different live shows on Tuesday. Some were met with a “500 – Internal Server Error” message when they attempted to click through to find tickets.

Others reported being ejected from the virtual queue after receiving a message saying their session had expired “due to inactivity”.

Due to the ongoing Russian invasion, Ukraine was unable to host this year’s competition, despite winning the contest last year with Kalush Orchestra.

The UK assumed responsibility for organising the competition after finishing second with singer Sam Ryder. But who will represent the UK in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is representing the UK at this year’s Contest?

At the time of writing, the entry representing the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 has not yet been revealed.

For most years the public has been able to vote for who they want to see represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest. But thanks to poor returns, in recent years the successful candidate has been chosen internally by the BBC, in partnership with music industry experts and veterans.

Last year’s Sam Ryder was chosen in this manner, and after his huge success in the competition, it’s likely the BBC will continue to leave the decision in the hands of the music industry for a few more years to come.

Indeed, in September 2022, the BBC announced that it would be continuing its partnership with TaP Music - the global management and music publishing company behind some of the world’s most successful pop artists - for the 2023 contest.

That unfortunately means that we won’t get a handful of names from which to choose, and instead will have to wait until the winning entrant is announced by the BBC.

According to a tweet from Super TV, the UK Eurovision entry will be revealed on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Rylan on Thursday 9 March, although no source was given for this information.

With her new single ‘Raincatcher’, ‘Skinny Love’ singer Birdy is the current bookies favourite to receive the honour of representing the UK at Eurovision 2023. But she's not the only name in contention. There are five potential candidates, according to the social media buzz: Birdy, Rina Sawayama, Mimi Webb, Freya Ridings, and Mae Muller.

Is John Lydon representing the UK?

You may have heard the name of former Sex Pistol John Lydon pop up in recent weeks in relation to the Eurovision Song Contest. And as a Brit, you may have assumed the punk legend might be representing the UK come the Grand Final. But that’s not the case.

Instead, Lydon and his post-punk band Public Image Ltd (PiL) were hoping to become the representatives for Ireland with their new song ‘Hawaii’.

Described as a “love letter” to Lydon’s wife of nearly 50 years, Nora, who has Alzheimer’s disease, the “pensive, personal yet universal love song” features lyrics about one of their happiest moments together during a trip to the US state.