Get your broomsticks at the ready as Warner Brothers has announced that a new standalone Harry Potter video game based on the wizarding sport of Quidditch is on its way. The new title, which will be called Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, has been produced by WB Games and developed by Unbroken Studios and Portkey Games.

It has been in development for several years and was announced after a teaser trailer inviting fans to sign up to the playtest was released on official channels on 17 April. A release date is yet to be officially confirmed and it is not known which consoles it will be compatible on, though according to reports it will at least be available for Harry Potter fans on PC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gamers will have the opportunity to create and customise their own Harry Potter character and it is understood to be an online only game, which means an internet connection will be required to play. This means that fans will be able to engage in the exciting sport enjoyed by witches and wizards in Hogwarts with their friends.

Warner Brothers and the FAQ document explains: “These are games that have been created for the fans, by game-makers who themselves are fans of and have been inspired by the Wizarding World. It engages players in the sport of Quidditch and other broomstick adventures and JK Rowling is hugely supportive of Portkey Games and has entrusted the design and creation of the games to WB Games and the developers involved.”

The news comes just two month after Warner Brothers released its Harry Potter videogame Hogwarts Legacy in February and recently announced a HBO television series . When it hit store shelves, gamers were left puzzled after it was confirmed in the early stages of the story that the Quidditch season was ‘cancelled’ - so the imminent release of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions might just explain its omission.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions has been announced by Warner Brothers - Credit: Portkey Games