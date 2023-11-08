Which side should you wear your poppy on, and is there a correct placement?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wearing a poppy is a symbol of remembrance and respect for those who have given their lives in the service of their country. The tradition of wearing a poppy dates back to the aftermath of World War I, inspired by the famous war poem "In Flanders Fields" by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae.

The red poppy has since become an iconic emblem of remembrance, with its brilliant hue representing the bloodshed during times of conflict. But considerable debate surrounds the question of whether there exists a definitive or "correct" manner in which to display your poppy about your person. So how exactly should you wear yours? Here is everything you need to know about it.

Where should you wear your poppy?

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poppies ready to be distributed (Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some propose that poppies should always be worn on the left lapel, or be positioned as close to the heart as possible, while others say that the poppy's leaf should always point in the "11 o'clock" direction. But in reality, the Royal British Legion says that there is no prescribed or "correct" method of wearing a poppy.

“It’s a matter of personal choice whether someone chooses to wear a poppy and how they choose to wear it,” it says. Whether it's paper poppies, pins, bag charms, pet poppies, or even poppy-adorned face masks, the most meaningful way to wear a poppy is to do so "with pride".

Where can I buy a poppy?

40,000 of the Poppy Appeal’s volunteer collectors are expected to be back on the streets across the country raising funds this year. Look out for them at shopping centres, markets and city centres across the country.

The public can also readily acquire poppies at numerous leading supermarkets, including Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda, and Morrisons. Alternatively, you can get them from the Poppy Appeal's official online Poppy Shop or its specialised Amazon store.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When the annual Poppy Appeal is over, remember poppies are recyclable. All parts of the poppies can be recycled, and the paper and plastic components that make up a poppy can be pulled apart and recycled through some local authority household recycling methods.