The comedian will be playing a total of 22 dates at venues across the UK this summer

Jack Whitehall has announced his new Settle Down tour which will be coming to arenas across the UK this June and July.

The comedian who has just finished his Warming Up tour is now set to perform 22 dates across the UK, including Brighton, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, Cardiff, Birmingham and finishing with three nights at London’s 02 Arena.

The Bad Education star has described the show as his “most personal yet”, adding that it will include “plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life.”

Whitehall’s previous show, Stood Up, was the largest UK comedy show in 2019, with over 450,000 fans in attendance. So, when do tickets for Settle Down tour go on sale and how can you get your hands on a pair? Here’s everything you need to know.

When do tickets for Jack Whitehall Settle Down tour go on sale?

Jack Whitehall will bringing his new Settle Down tour to arenas across theUK this June and July, with tickets going on sale from 10am on Thursday 6 April.

Jack Whitehall has announced his new UK tour (Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

Whitehall announced the news in a post on social media on March 31. Taking to Twitter he shared a video of himself telling fans alongside the caption: “Exciting news! I’m heading out on an arena tour this summer. Hitting all the major cities with one of my biggest shows yet. Tickets will go on sale next week. You can join my mailing list to skip the queue. Head to http://jackwhitehall.com to ensure you get a ticket!”

Tickets are expected to sell out fast, the comedian’s previous show, Stood Up, was the biggest UK comedy tour of 2019, with more than 450,000 fans getting their hands on tickets.

What has Jack Whitehall said about his new UK tour?

The comedian has described his upcoming UK tour as his “most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life.” Whitehall added: “It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully. I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue. It’s about a foppish man-child’s cack-handed attempt at adulting!”

How can you get tickets?

Tickets for Jack Whitehall’s Settle Down tour will be available to buy on Ticketmaster on Thursday 6 April from 10am. How much tickets will cost has not yet been confirmed.

Are there presale tickets available?

Presale tickets are available to fans who are signed up to Jack Whitehall’s mailing list on his website. Tickets will be available at 10am on Wednesday 5 April, 2023, a day earlier than general sale.

When is Jack Whitehall going on tour?

The tour will be taking place across the UK in June and July 2023, with a total of 22 dates confirmed over 17 locations. It will kick off in Brighton on June 13 and end in London’s 02 Arena on July 16.

Here are the tour dates for Jack Whitehall’s Settle Down tour: