Katie Hopkins has taken aim at Huw Edwards and Phillip Schofield in her latest ‘rant’

Katie Hopkins has posted a video on social media criticising people for ‘sympathising’ with Huw Edwards amid the BBC presenter scandal. The far-right media personality posted the video on Wednesday, alongside the caption: “I can say this. I don’t want a job on the MSM. And I’ve been fired for a tweet / arrested for words and deported from countries. There are consequences to actions.”

The political commentator took to social media after Huw Edwards was named by his wife as the BBC presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images.

Vicky Flind issued a statement on her husband’s behalf, saying he was “suffering mental health issues” and is now receiving in-patient hospital care. Supporters of the host have argued for compassion surrounding his mental health.

Katie Hopkins said: “People saying the hashtag ‘Poor Huw’, or hashtag ‘Caroline Flack‘ or hashtag ‘Be Kind’, in order to make themselves the ambassador of what it is to be moral or to be kind and to self-inoculate because look at them sympathising with the poor guy.

“I call bull on that. Bull****.”

Hopkins added: “It seems like whatever goes on with these guys in front of the cameras when something goes wrong, it’s mental health issues. Phillip Schofield, mental health issues. Now for Huw Edwards, it’s all the mental health issues.”

Katie Hopkins rose to fame after appearing on the third series of the Apprentice in 2007. The controversial figure has since received backlash for her comments on issues such as obesity, immigration and religion, some of which has seen her permanently banned on Twitter.

Political broadcaster Sophie Corcoran also took to social media on Wednesday night (July 12) to offer her support to Katie Hopkins and question the public’s reaction to Huw Edwards and Phillip Schofield.

She said: ‘Interesting how people had no problem cancelling Katie Hopkins (who I personally don’t agree with) from everything - leaving her and her kids with nothing because she said some mean things but show sympathy for the likes of Schofe or Huw.

“Men will protect men,” the TV personality added.

Heckmondwike Labour councillor, Aafaq Butt, replied: “You’re defending Katie Hopkins who suggested a ‘final solution’ for Muslims, recommended a Jewish leaders wife’s head to be put into the oven and lost a libel case. Plenty of people supported her and still do, be better than this."