With Deadpool 3 poised for release next year - we take a look at the rumoured cast set to shine in Ryan Reynolds’ franchise.

The Deadpool franchise, which introduced the cinematic universe to Ryan Reynolds and his iconic red suit, is set to return next year and fans are already speculating over who will be cast in the new film. While production for Deadpool 3 has halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, rumours are still circulating over who might star in the R-rated movie - poised for international release in November 2024.

Ryan Reynolds has already confirmed that Hugh Jackman is on board for a leading role in Deadpool 3. Jackman’s Wolverine will be intergrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for the first time following Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, which returned the character’s rights to Marvel Studios.

Meanwhile, other stars have confirmed they will be reprising their roles from the first two films. Morena Baccarin will appear again as Vanessa Carlysle and Leslie Uggams is back as Blind Al, according to online platform, Comic Book Movie.

But which actors are rumoured to be cast in Deadpool 3? including Daniel Radcliffe and Taylor Swift. Here’s everything you need to know.

1 . Daniel Radcliffe According to sources, Daniel Radcliffe is said to appear in the film after being cast in a ‘secret role’. We’ll have to wait and see.

2 . Jim Carrey Following his role as Sonic The Hedgehog baddie Dr. Robotnik, it’s been reported the 59-year-old actor is in talks with Marvel Studios to join Deadpool 3 as its next villain. It would be a fabulous choice.

3 . Bella Thorne It’s no secret the Shake It Up star is eyeing a role in a superhero film and waxed lyrical about Deadpool to CBM earlier this year. She is a fan-favourite to play Lady Deadpool in the upcoming film. .