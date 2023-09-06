The Mercury Prize award show returns this week - but what is the story behind its name?

The Mercury Prize 2023 awards is right around the corner and while fans may be familiar with the annual ceremony, many still don’t know the origin of the popular award show’s title.

Now in its 32nd year, the Mercury Prize awards are held in high regard for shining a light on the most critically-acclaimed artists emerging from Britain and Ireland. But why is it called the Mercury Prize and does it have something to do with late Queen singer?

Is the Mercury Prize named after Freddie Mercury?

There has been much speculation over the years suggesting the Mercury Prize - which held its first ceremony a year after the tragic death of the Queen singer - named its award show after Freddie. Despite the coincidental timing, the Mercury Prize’s name has nothing to do with Freddie Mercury.

Following Mercury’s passing, the Brit Awards decided to award a special BRIT award in his name to recognise an artist or organisation doing something worthy for charity. The Freddie Mercury Award was given to The Help Album for War Child in 1996, Elton John in 1998 and Jubilee 2000.

Why is it called the Mercury Prize?

The award show was originally named after the British telecommunications company, Mercury Communications, who sponsored the prize from its genesis in 1992 til 1998. Since, Mercury Prize has had a number of sponsors including Technics; Panasonic; Nationwide Building Society; Barclaycard; Hyundai, and its current sponsor FREE NOW.