The 58th annual ACM Awards were hosted by Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton

Take me home country roads! The Academy of Country Music Awards 2023 took place live from the Ford Centre in Frisco, Texas on Thursday (11 May). The 58th annual iteration was hosted by country music legends Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton.

The aim of the ceremony is to shine a light on country music's biggest stars and emerging talent. It streamed live on Prime Video.

Ahead of the awards, Hardy led the way with eight nominations and Lainey Wilson followed close by with six. Other high-profile nominees included Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Cole Swindell and Kane Brown.

But who won big at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2023? Here is everything you must know about the final results.

Academy of Country Music Awards 2023 big winners

US singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton accepts the Entertainer of the Year Award on stage during the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas - Credit: Getty

Popular country artist Hardy, renowned for classic tracks such as One Beer, Give Heaven Some Hell and Rednecker, won Artist-Songwriter of the Year, as well as Visual Media and Music Event of the Year for his Wait in the Truck collaboration with Lainey Wilson.

Wilson was also one of the major winners at this year's ACM Awards. The Los Angeles star took home Female Artist and Album of the Year for 2022's Bell Bottom Country.

Morgan Wallen won the Male Artist of the Year but was unable to attend the ceremony to accept the award in-person. The voice behind Last Night, Wasted on You and Whiskey Glasses was a no-show due to a mandatory vocal rest.

While this year's ACMs also saw Miranda Lambert, the most-awarded artist in its history, nominated for a record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year. As well as four other nominations, which includes the Entertainer of the Year award which Lambert lost out to Chris Stapleton.

Full list of Academy of Country Music Awards 2023 winners and nominees

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton ( WINNER)

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson (WINNER)

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne ( WINNER)

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion ( WINNER)

Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters (WINNER)

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan ( WINNER )

) Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” - Ashley McBryde

“Bell Bottom Country” - Lainey Wilson ( WINNER)

“Growin’ Up” - Luke Combs

“Mr. Saturday Night” - Jon Pardi

“Palomino” - Miranda Lambert

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Heart Like A Truck” - Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” - Cole Swindell ( WINNER)

“Thank God” - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“‘Til You Can’t” - Cody Johnson

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Sand In My Boots” - Morgan Wallen

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” - Cole Swindell ( WINNER)

“‘Til You Can’t” - Cody Johnson

“Wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave” - Chris Stapleton

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

“HEARTFIRST” - Kelsea Ballerini

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” - Cole Swindell

“Thank God” - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“‘Til You Can’t” - Cody Johnson

“Wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson ( WINNER )

) “What He Didn’t Do” - Carly Pearce

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley ( WINNER )

) Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY ( WINNER )

) Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR