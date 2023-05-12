Take me home country roads! The Academy of Country Music Awards 2023 took place live from the Ford Centre in Frisco, Texas on Thursday (11 May). The 58th annual iteration was hosted by country music legends Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton.
The aim of the ceremony is to shine a light on country music's biggest stars and emerging talent. It streamed live on Prime Video.
Ahead of the awards, Hardy led the way with eight nominations and Lainey Wilson followed close by with six. Other high-profile nominees included Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Cole Swindell and Kane Brown.
But who won big at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2023? Here is everything you must know about the final results.
Academy of Country Music Awards 2023 big winners
Popular country artist Hardy, renowned for classic tracks such as One Beer, Give Heaven Some Hell and Rednecker, won Artist-Songwriter of the Year, as well as Visual Media and Music Event of the Year for his Wait in the Truck collaboration with Lainey Wilson.
Wilson was also one of the major winners at this year's ACM Awards. The Los Angeles star took home Female Artist and Album of the Year for 2022's Bell Bottom Country.
Morgan Wallen won the Male Artist of the Year but was unable to attend the ceremony to accept the award in-person. The voice behind Last Night, Wasted on You and Whiskey Glasses was a no-show due to a mandatory vocal rest.
While this year's ACMs also saw Miranda Lambert, the most-awarded artist in its history, nominated for a record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year. As well as four other nominations, which includes the Entertainer of the Year award which Lambert lost out to Chris Stapleton.
Full list of Academy of Country Music Awards 2023 winners and nominees
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Jason Aldean
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton (WINNER)
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Lainey Wilson (WINNER)
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Jordan Davis
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen (WINNER)
DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne (WINNER)
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War and Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion (WINNER)
- Zac Brown Band
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Priscilla Block
- Megan Moroney
- Caitlyn Smith
- Morgan Wade
- Hailey Whitters (WINNER)
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Zach Bryan (WINNER)
- Jackson Dean
- ERNEST
- Dylan Scott
- Nate Smith
- Bailey Zimmerman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” - Ashley McBryde
- “Bell Bottom Country” - Lainey Wilson (WINNER)
- “Growin’ Up” - Luke Combs
- “Mr. Saturday Night” - Jon Pardi
- “Palomino” - Miranda Lambert
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
- “Heart Like A Truck” - Lainey Wilson
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
- “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” - Cole Swindell (WINNER)
- “Thank God” - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
- “‘Til You Can’t” - Cody Johnson
SONG OF THE YEAR
- “Sand In My Boots” - Morgan Wallen
- “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” - Cole Swindell (WINNER)
- “‘Til You Can’t” - Cody Johnson
- “Wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
- “You Should Probably Leave” - Chris Stapleton
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
- “HEARTFIRST” - Kelsea Ballerini
- “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” - Cole Swindell
- “Thank God” - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
- “‘Til You Can’t” - Cody Johnson
- “Wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson (WINNER)
- “What He Didn’t Do” - Carly Pearce
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Nicolle Galyon
- Ashley Gorley (WINNER)
- Chase McGill
- Josh Osborne
- Hunter Phelps
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
- ERNEST
- HARDY (WINNER)
- Miranda Lambert
- Morgan Wallen
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
- “At the End of a Bar” - Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
- “She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix]” - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
- “Thank God” - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
- “Thinking ‘Bout You” - Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
- “Wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson (WINNER)