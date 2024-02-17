AC/DC reveal additional concerts for POWER UP tour - list of dates and ticket prices
AC/DC have announced additional concert dates for their sold-out POWER UP tour. The announcement comes after millions of fans flocked to get tickets on Friday (February 16).
The legendary multi-million-selling rock band, are hitting the road in 2024 for a massive European tour which includes two UK shows at London’s Wembley Stadium. The band's touring lineup will consist of Brian Johnson on vocals, guitarists Angus Young and Stevie Young, Matt Laug on drums and Chris Chaney, who replaces the retired bassist Cliff Williams.
AC/DC are one of the most influential rock bands in history, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. The band’s ‘Back In Black’ LP is the ‘bestselling album by any band ever’ and the ‘third bestselling album by any artist’ with global sales of 50 million and counting.
So where are the new concerts taking place, and how can fans get tickets? Here's everything you need to know.
Full AC/DC POWER UP tour dates
AC/DC have added three new tour dates as they look to celebrate 50 years at the forefront of rock. Here's the full list of shows:
- May 17 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena
- May 21 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena
- May 25 - Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena
- May 29 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium
- June 1 - Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium (new show)
- June 5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena
- June 9 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
- June 12 - Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium
- June 16 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne
- June 19 - Dresden, Germany - Rinne (new show)
- June 23 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
- June 26 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium
- June 29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium
- July 3 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium
- July 7 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium
- July 13 - Hockenheim, Germany - Ring
- July 17 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen
- July 21 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport
- July 27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld
- July 31 - Hannover, Germany - Messe
- August 4 - Hannover, Germany - Messe (new show)
- August 9 - Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei
- August 13 - Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
- August 17 - Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park
When do new AC/DC tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the the new AC/DC shows for Dresden and Hannover are on sale now. Fans can visit the Eventim website to join the waiting list for tickets to Hannover.
Tickets for Dresden are currently on a second release and can be purchased at the Eventim website. General sale tickets for AC/DC's concert in Seville will be available to purchase on Tuesday, February 20 at 9:45am (CET) via the Live Nation website.
How much will tickets cost for new dates?
Standing tickets for AC/DC's show at Dresden are priced at €152.85 each. Meanwhile, ticket prices for the band's Seville date range between €105 and €150 excluding expenses.
