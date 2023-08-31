What to expect from the Weekends with Adele shows in Las Vegas

Adele fans can expect to hear many of her biggest hits during her Las Vegas residency.

The iconic British singer is in the midst of her Weekends with Adele concert series. First kicking-off in late 2022 it is expected to run until November this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of the shows take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Ticketmaster is still selling tickets for the shows but the prices for some seats will cost you a pretty penny.

But if you are heading to Sin City to watch Adele's residency - you might be wondering what to expect. Here's all you need to know

When and where are Adele's Las Vegas shows?

She will be playing the Weekends with Adele concerts every weekend until Saturday, 4 November 2023. The residency is taking place at The Colosseum at Caesers Palace in Las Vegas.

The full address for the venue is: 3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, United States.

What is the setlist for Adele's Las Vegas shows?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adele has been performing shows at The Colosseum since 18 November 2022 - giving fans plenty of evidence for what to expect from her residency gigs.

The performance includ each night and lasts around 2 hours, from 8.15pm until 10.15pm local time.

Here are all the songs she performed on Saturday, 26 August - the most recent concert - according to Setlist.fm:

Hello(with "To Be Loved" piano intro)

Easy on Me

Turning Tables

Take It All

I Drink Wine

Water Under the Bridge

Send My Love (to Your New Lover)

Oh My God

One and Only

Don't You Remember

Rumour Has It

Skyfall

Hometown Glory

Love in the Dark

Cry Your Heart Out

Set Fire to the Rain

All I Ask(Tour debut; fan request; partial)

When We Were Young

Hold On

Someone Like You

Rolling in the Deep

Love Is a Game

What time does Adele's performance start?