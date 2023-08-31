Telling news your way
Adele Las Vegas setlist: what songs does she perform in Weekends with Adele shows?

What to expect from the Weekends with Adele shows in Las Vegas

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
5 minutes ago

Adele fans can expect to hear many of her biggest hits during her Las Vegas residency.

The iconic British singer is in the midst of her Weekends with Adele concert series. First kicking-off in late 2022 it is expected to run until November this year.

All of the shows take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Ticketmaster is still selling tickets for the shows but the prices for some seats will cost you a pretty penny.

But if you are heading to Sin City to watch Adele's residency - you might be wondering what to expect. Here's all you need to know

When and where are Adele's Las Vegas shows?

She will be playing the Weekends with Adele concerts every weekend until Saturday, 4 November 2023. The residency is taking place at The Colosseum at Caesers Palace in Las Vegas.

The full address for the venue is: 3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, United States.

What is the setlist for Adele's Las Vegas shows?

Adele has been performing shows at The Colosseum since 18 November 2022 - giving fans plenty of evidence for what to expect from her residency gigs.

The performance includ each night and lasts around 2 hours, from 8.15pm until 10.15pm local time.

Here are all the songs she performed on Saturday, 26 August - the most recent concert - according to Setlist.fm:

  • Hello(with "To Be Loved" piano intro)
  • Easy on Me
  • Turning Tables
  • Take It All
  • I Drink Wine
  • Water Under the Bridge
  • Send My Love (to Your New Lover)
  • Oh My God
  • One and Only
  • Don't You Remember
  • Rumour Has It
  • Skyfall
  • Hometown Glory
  • Love in the Dark
  • Cry Your Heart Out
  • Set Fire to the Rain
  • All I Ask(Tour debut; fan request; partial)
  • When We Were Young
  • Hold On
  • Someone Like You
  • Rolling in the Deep
  • Love Is a Game

What time does Adele's performance start?

According to Setlist.fm, the Weekends with Adele shows start at around 8.15pm local time. She will likely be on stage for around two hours, based on previous performances.

