There has been no official cause of death released for the former Bon Jovi bassist

One of the founding members of New Jersey rock band Bon Jovi has died.

Alec John Such, who was a bassist and band member until 1994 death was announced on Bon Jovi’s Twitter account on 6 June.

Former bandmates said they were “heartbroken” and described him as “wild and full of life.”

The American rock band shot to fame in the 80’s with hits such as You Give Love a Bad Name and Livin’ on a Prayer.

The band were added into the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Here’s everything you need to know about who Alec John Such was and what happened to him.

Who was Alec John Such?

Such was “integral to the formation of the band” according to Jon Bon Jovi’s statement on Twitter.

Born in New York in 1951, he was no stranger to the music scene, having played in a band called The Message with Richie Sambora and Phantom’s Opera.

A childhood friend of Tico Torres, he was the manager of the Hunka Bunka Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey and booked Jon Bon Jovi and the Wild Ones to play the venue before joining the band.

The 70-year-old played with them during 1983-1994, featuring in some of their most famous hits including Livin’ on a Prayer and You Give Love a Bad Name.

Speaking to USA Today, before Such’s passing, the band’s first manager Peter Mantas explained the important role Such played.

Mantas said: “Alec John Such was a very important member of the group.

“Without Alec, there would not have been Tico, who he had played with in Phantom’s Opera, and there wouldn’t have been Richie.”

Such was replaced by Hugh McDonald after he left the band in 1994, but re-joined the band when they were entered into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Why did Alec John Such leave the band?

The bassist played in the band from 1983-1994, but left citing burnout.

Alec John Such attending the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2018 (Pic: Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

He was considerably older than his fellow band members, explaining in an interview with the Asbury Park Press that: “The record company used to lie about my age.

“I was 31 when I joined. I was a good 10 years older than the rest of the band. My sister eventually got really mad because the papers would describe her as my older sister when really she was younger.”

Such added: "When I was 43, I started to get burned out. It felt like work and I didn’t want to work. The reason I got into a band to begin with is because I didn’t want to work."

What has Jon Bon Jovi and other bandmates said?

Bon Jovi released a statement on Twitter announcing the bassist’s passing.

In it he said: “We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such.

“He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band.

“To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him - He was a childhood friend of Tico and brought Richie to see us perform.

“Alec was always wild and full of life.

“Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye.

“We’ll miss him dearly.”

The singer also released a one minute In Memoriam video which showcases the former bassist and his time with the band.

Other bandmates have also taken to social media to leave tributes.

Keyboard player David Bryan Sunday said: “There are no words today … just sadness, RIP my soul brother.”

The bassist who replaced him Hugh McDonald shared on Instagram, “He was one of a kind, a true piece of work. God bless you Alec.”

How did Alec John Such die?