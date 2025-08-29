Anastacia UK and Ireland tour 2026: Pop legend announces new shows - how to get tickets
The I’m Outta Love and Left Outside Alone singer will return for a number of shows in autumn 2026, with tour dates in the UK and Ireland. Anastacia will perform nine shows as part of the UK and Ireland tour, with the performer returning to London’s OVO Wembley Arena for the first time since 2004.
The #NTKTOUR 2026 will celebrate the chart-topping singer’s biggest hits from the noughties and celebrating 25 years since the release of Anastacia’s debut album Not That Kind. The new tour dates come after huge demand for the singer’s recent live shows.
The 2026 tour dates are:
- September 17 - Belfast, Waterfront Hall
- September 18 - Dublin 3Olympia
- September 20 - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- September 21 - Manchester, Apollo
- September 23 - Wolverhampton, Civic Halls
- September 24 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- September 26 - London, OVO Wembley Arena
- September 27 - Brighton, Centre
How to get tickets for Anastacia’s 2026 UK and Ireland tour
Tickets for the tour will go on general sale from Friday, September 5 at 10am on LiveNation.co.uk. Mastercard customers will have access to Preferred Tickets from the same day and time. Preferred Tickets are those which are held aside exclusively for Mastercard customers.
At the time of writing, there has been no presale confirmed for the tour.