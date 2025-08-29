Pop icon Anastacia is returning to the UK for a series of shows next year.

The I’m Outta Love and Left Outside Alone singer will return for a number of shows in autumn 2026, with tour dates in the UK and Ireland. Anastacia will perform nine shows as part of the UK and Ireland tour, with the performer returning to London’s OVO Wembley Arena for the first time since 2004.

The #NTKTOUR 2026 will celebrate the chart-topping singer’s biggest hits from the noughties and celebrating 25 years since the release of Anastacia’s debut album Not That Kind. The new tour dates come after huge demand for the singer’s recent live shows.

Pops inger Anastacia has announced a handful of new 2026 tour dates for the UK and Ireland. | Getty Images

The 2026 tour dates are:

September 17 - Belfast, Waterfront Hall

September 18 - Dublin 3Olympia

September 20 - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

September 21 - Manchester, Apollo

September 23 - Wolverhampton, Civic Halls

September 24 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena

September 26 - London, OVO Wembley Arena

September 27 - Brighton, Centre

How to get tickets for Anastacia’s 2026 UK and Ireland tour

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale from Friday, September 5 at 10am on LiveNation.co.uk. Mastercard customers will have access to Preferred Tickets from the same day and time. Preferred Tickets are those which are held aside exclusively for Mastercard customers.

At the time of writing, there has been no presale confirmed for the tour.