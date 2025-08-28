Ariana Grande presale: The Eternal Sunshine tour, how to sign up for presale and general release tickets
It is hard to believe that it has been six years since Ariana Grande took part in her Sweetener World Tour, which drew more than 1.3 million fans across nearly 100 shows. The singer has just announced The Eternal Sunshine tour which will feature nights in cities across North America and the UK.
Ariana Grande will be kickstarting her new tour in Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena on June 6, 2026 and will be ending it in The O2 in London on August 23, 2026. She will perform a five-night residency at The O2 in London.
The details of Ariana Grande’s new tour has been shared on an Instagram, the post reads: “see you next year ♡ 🧸
“north america:
9.9 presale / 9.10 onsale (10am local)
“london:
9.16 presale / 9.18 onsale (10am local)
“presale sign up open now thru 9.7 (11am et, 2pm et, 7pm bst) ๋࣭
Fans have been reacting to the news and one wrote: “Manifesting to get to see you soon 🕯️🙏,” whilst another said: “THERES NO PLACE LIKE HOME.”
Where and when is Ariana Grande performing?
Sat Jun 06 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Tue Jun 09 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sat Jun 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Sun Jun 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Jun 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Jun 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Wed Jun 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Jun 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Tue Jun 30 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
Thu Jul 02 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
Mon Jul 06 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Jul 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Mon Jul 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Thu Jul 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sat Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Wed Jul 22 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Jul 24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tue Jul 28 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Thu Jul 30 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Mon Aug 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Aug 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Aug 15 – London, UK – The O2
Sun Aug 16 – London, UK – The O2
Wed Aug 19 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Aug 20 – London, UK – The O2
Sun Aug 23 – London, UK – The O2
How to apply for Ariana Grande presale
To participate in the artist presale on Tuesday, September 16th at 10AM BST, sign up here by Sunday, September 7 at 7PM BST.
Remaining tickets will be available during the general onsale beginning Thursday, September 18th at 10AM BST, click here.