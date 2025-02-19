Fans have been left shocked by the latest photo of Ariana Grande, with many calling her apparent weight loss "concerning." | Getty Images for BAFTA

The image shows the singer-songwriter signing an autograph at the recent BAFTA Awards in London, wearing an elegant black and blush pink gown.

Her delicate frame was visible beneath the dress, prompting concern and discussion among fans about her appearance. Many have since expressed their concern on X (formerly Twitter), hoping that she is “healthy and well”.

A user said: “I refrain from saying anything bad about Adriana Grande cause I remember what happened with Chadwick Boseman. I hope she’s healthy and well, and wish her the best.”

Another said: “I don’t think it’s bad to voice concern about her. Whether she’s physically or mentally sick, she’s very sick, and I think it’s okay to be worried. Not nice to make mean comments but the people who idolize her need to realize this is not normal.”

One said: “Like she’s always been skinny but not this skinny.” Another chimed in: “If she was fat ya’ll would be bullying her like Lizzo now. She too skinny ya’ll bullying her for being too skinny. Leave people alone damn.” Another also couldn’t help comparing her situation to Boseman.

Boseman, best known for his role as King T’Challa in Black Panther, faced public scrutiny and speculation over his dramatic weight loss in the years leading up to his passing.

Despite being the subject of online ridicule and concern, Boseman remained private about his health battle. It was only after his death in August 2020 that it was revealed he had been silently battling stage 4 colon cancer for four years.

What has Ariana Grande said about her weight?

Grande has consistently addressed public commentary regarding her weight and appearance, stressing on the detrimental effects such remarks can have. In a December 2024 interview during the "Wicked" press tour, she reflected on the scrutiny she's faced since her teenage years, stating, "I've heard every version of it, of what's wrong with me, and then you fix it and then it's wrong for different reasons."

She also highlighted the pervasive nature of unsolicited comments, comparing them to remarks made at family gatherings: "Even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone's Granny says 'Oh my God, you look skinnier, what happened?' or 'You look heavier, what happened?' It's something that is uncomfortable and horrible no matter where it's happening."

In April 2023, Grande took to TikTok to address concerns about her body, revealing that the physique some considered her "healthiest" was during a period marked by poor diet and mental health struggles. She urged fans to refrain from commenting on others' bodies, saying that appearances can be deceiving and that such remarks can be harmful.

Through her music, Grande has also conveyed messages about personal boundaries and self-acceptance. In her 2024 single "Yes, And?", she sings: "Don't comment on my body, do not reply / Your business is yours and mine is mine."