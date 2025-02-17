Baftas 2025: Full list of winners including awards for Wallace and Gromit, Wicked and Kieran Culkin
Veteran playwright and author Peter Straughan was perhaps the biggest name among the British winners, picking up best adapted screenplay for the tense religious drama Conclave.
His win comes 13 years after he triumphed in the same category for his adaptation of John Le Carre’s spy thriller Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. Conclave delivered the UK three further Baftas on Sunday night: best film; outstanding British film; and best editing, which went to first-time winner Nick Emerson.
Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales also won best production design for their dazzling visual work on the musical fantasy Wicked. Bafta success for Crowley has been a long time coming: first nominated in 2006, he has clocked up a total of six nominations across his career, missing out each time until now.
Meanwhile, Wallace and Gromit: A Vengeance Most Fowl, picked up two Baftas: one for best animated film - the first ever success for the UK in this category - and one for the new award of best children’s and family film.
Here is the full list of winners from last night:
Best film
Winner: Conclave
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Pérez
Outstanding British film
Winner: Conclave
Bird
Blitz
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Leading actress
Winner: Mikey Madison - Anora
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
Demi Moore - The Substance
Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun
Leading actor
Winner: Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Hugh Grant - Heretic
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Supporting actress
Winner: Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Supporting actor
Winner: Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Yura Borisov - Anora
Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Director
Winner: The Brutalist - Brady Corbet
Anora - Sean Baker
Conclave - Edward Berger
Dune: Part Two - Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard
The Substance - Coralie Fargeat
Bafta Fellowship
Warwick Davis
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Winner: Kneecap
Hoard
Monkey Man
Santosh
Sister Midnight
Film not in the English language
Winner: Emilia Pérez
All We Imagine As Light
I'm Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Outstanding British contribution to cinema
MediCinema, a British charity dedicated to improving the wellbeing of patients in NHS hospitals
Documentary
Winner: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
No Other Land
Will & Harper
Animated film
Winner: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Flow
Inside Out 2
The Wild Robot
Children's and family film
Winner: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Flow
Kensuke's Kingdom
The Wild Robot
Original screenplay
Winner: A Real Pain
Anora
The Brutalist
Kneecap
The Substance
Adapted screenplay
Winner: Conclave
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)
Winner: David Jonsson
Marisa Abela
Jharrel Jerome
Mikey Madison
Nabhaan Rizwan
Original score
Winner: The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg
Conclave - Volker Bertelmann
Emilia Pérez - Camille, Clément Ducol
Nosferatu - Robin Carolan
The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers
Casting
Winner: Anora
The Apprentice
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Kneecap
Cinematography
Winner: The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
Costume design
Winner: Wicked
Blitz
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Nosferatu
Editing
Winner: Conclave
Anora
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap
Production design
Winner: Wicked
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Make-up and hair
Winner: The Substance
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
Wicked
Sound
Winner: Dune: Part Two
Blitz
Gladiator II
The Substance
Wicked
Special visual effects
Winner: Dune: Part Two
Better Man
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Winner: Rock, Paper, Scissors
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Marion
Milk
Stomach Bug
Winner: Wander to Wonder
Adiós
Mog's Christmas
