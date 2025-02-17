The UK enjoyed one of its best nights at the Bafta film awards for many years - despite having no success in the high-profile categories.

Veteran playwright and author Peter Straughan was perhaps the biggest name among the British winners, picking up best adapted screenplay for the tense religious drama Conclave.

His win comes 13 years after he triumphed in the same category for his adaptation of John Le Carre’s spy thriller Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. Conclave delivered the UK three further Baftas on Sunday night: best film; outstanding British film; and best editing, which went to first-time winner Nick Emerson.

Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales also won best production design for their dazzling visual work on the musical fantasy Wicked. Bafta success for Crowley has been a long time coming: first nominated in 2006, he has clocked up a total of six nominations across his career, missing out each time until now.

Meanwhile, Wallace and Gromit: A Vengeance Most Fowl, picked up two Baftas: one for best animated film - the first ever success for the UK in this category - and one for the new award of best children’s and family film.

Here is the full list of winners from last night:

Best film

Winner: Conclave

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Outstanding British film

Winner: Conclave

Bird

Blitz

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Leading actress

Winner: Mikey Madison - Anora

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

Demi Moore - The Substance

Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun

Leading actor

Winner: Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Supporting actress

Winner: Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Supporting actor

Winner: Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Yura Borisov - Anora

Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Director

Winner: The Brutalist - Brady Corbet

Anora - Sean Baker

Conclave - Edward Berger

Dune: Part Two - Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard

The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

Bafta Fellowship

Warwick Davis

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Winner: Kneecap

Hoard

Monkey Man

Santosh

Sister Midnight

Film not in the English language

Winner: Emilia Pérez

All We Imagine As Light

I'm Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

MediCinema, a British charity dedicated to improving the wellbeing of patients in NHS hospitals

Documentary

Winner: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Will & Harper

Animated film

Winner: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Flow

Inside Out 2

The Wild Robot

Children's and family film

Winner: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Flow

Kensuke's Kingdom

The Wild Robot

Original screenplay

Winner: A Real Pain

Anora

The Brutalist

Kneecap

The Substance

Adapted screenplay

Winner: Conclave

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)

Winner: David Jonsson

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan

Original score

Winner: The Brutalist - Daniel Blumberg

Conclave - Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez - Camille, Clément Ducol

Nosferatu - Robin Carolan

The Wild Robot - Kris Bowers

Casting

Winner: Anora

The Apprentice

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Kneecap

Cinematography

Winner: The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Costume design

Winner: Wicked

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Nosferatu

Editing

Winner: Conclave

Anora

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

Production design

Winner: Wicked

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Make-up and hair

Winner: The Substance

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Wicked

Sound

Winner: Dune: Part Two

Blitz

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked

Special visual effects

Winner: Dune: Part Two

Better Man

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Winner: Rock, Paper, Scissors

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Marion

Milk

Stomach Bug

Winner: Wander to Wonder

Adiós

Mog's Christmas