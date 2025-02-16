Hollywood A-listers will descend on London later today to celebrate the biggest and best films of the past year.

David Tennant return to host the star-studded ceremony for the second year in a row. Some of the biggest names in Hollywood are expected to attend, with film fans watching eagerly to see if the BAFTA results have any standing on this year’s Oscar results.

For those who want to watch the ceremony and get involved in the build up to the event - here’s everything you need to know.

What time does the BAFTA Film Awards begin tonight on TV?

The telecast of tonight’s ceremony will air at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The ceremony itself takes place a few hours before the television broadcast, meaning that you may want to stay off BAFTA’s social media feeds to avoid any spoilers for the later telecast.

What time is BAFTA Film Awards red carpet at?

You will be able to watch live as celebrities such as Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore and Ariana Grande descend on London’s Royal Festival Hall. The red carpet live stream will be available of BAFTA’s YouTube channel from 3pm on Sunday, before the ceremony kicks off at 5pm (with the television broadcast delayed by two hours).

Who is nominated at BAFTA Film Awards 2025?

British political thriller Conclave leads this year’s nominations, with 12 in total. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and Isabella Rossellini and has already picked up some accolades throughout awards season, including Best Screenplay at the Golden Globes, and has been nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Netflix musical crime thriller Emilia Pérez follows, with 11 nominations. The film recently found itself in hot water after lead actress Karla Sofía Gascón, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at tonight’s BAFTAs, was criticised for historic offensive tweets. Gascón has been missed from promotional event for the film as a result, including award ceremonies.

The Brutalist, Anora, The Substance, Wicked and A Complete Unknown are among the other films with multiple nominations on the night. A full list of nominees is available here.