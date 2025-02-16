The biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood are set to grace the red carpet in London to celebrate the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards.

Actor David Tennant will host the ceremony, held at London’s Royal Festival Hall, for the second year in a row. He will welcome the actors and performers that are being celebrated on the night, as well as some special guests who will help to hand out the awards and thrill the audience with musical performance.

But who is attending? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is attending the BAFTA Film Awards 2025?

Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Ralph Fiennes and Demi Moore are among the stars set to descend on London for this year's BAFTA Awards. | Getty Images

Award season darlings such as Adrian Brody (The Brutalist), Ariana Grande (Wicked) and Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) are all among the stars heading to London for the star-studded ceremony. Other notable nominees expected to attend include:

Colman Domingo (Sing, Sing)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part Two)

Dev Patel (Monkey Man)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Hugh Grant (Heretic)

Guy Pearce ( The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

Kate Winslet (Lee)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Mikey Maddison (Anora)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Selena Gomez (Emilia Perez)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Perez)

One of the glaring omissions from the BAFTA awards will be Emilia Perez star Karla Sofía Gascón. The lead actress has been left out of promotional events, including awards ceremonies, after controversial and offensive historical tweet came to light.

A full list of attendee can be found on the BAFTA website.

Who is presenting at the BAFTA Film Awards 2025?

The star-studded audience will not just include the nominees hoping to take home the famous mask statuette, but also those who will be handing out the awards on stage. This year stars such as Severance actor Adam Scott, Star Wars legend Mark Hamill, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy star Leo Woodall, and Scottish film actor James McAvoy will be among the celebrities presenting on stage.

The other presenters expected to take to the stage during the evening are:

Adam Pearson

Anna Kendrick

Camila Cabello

Celia Imrie

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Colman Domingo

Gwendoline Christie

Hannah John-Kamen

Isabella Rossellini

James Norton

Jesse Eisenberg

Joe Alwyn

Letitia Wright

Lupita Nyong’o

Marisa Abela

Marisa Tomei

Michelle Monaghan

Naomi Ackie

Nico Parker

Orlando Bloom

Pamela Anderson

Ralph Fiennes

Simon Pegg

Selena Gomez

Shazad Latif

Stephen Merchant

Thomasin McKenzie

Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Williams

Will Poulter

Will Sharpe

Tom Felton

Wunmi Mosaku

Zoe Saldaña

Who is performing at the BAFTA Film Awards 2025?

Viewers and celebrities are normally treated to a musical performance or two during the BAFTA ceremony and this year is no different. Take That will be taking to the stage to perform ‘Greatest Day’, which was used in one of this year’s biggest award-winners Anora.

Actor and musician Jeff Goldblum, who appeared in the hit musical Wicked, will also perform an original piano performance during the In Memoriam tribute.

What time is BAFTAs on at?

The ceremony itself will kick off at 5pm, with the red carpet beginning from 3pm. However, tonight’s telecast, airing on BBC ONe and BBC iPlayer, will not broadcast until 7pm, meaning that there is a two hour delay.