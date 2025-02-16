BAFTA Film Awards 2025: Which stars are attending the A-list ceremony? Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande amongst celebs
Actor David Tennant will host the ceremony, held at London’s Royal Festival Hall, for the second year in a row. He will welcome the actors and performers that are being celebrated on the night, as well as some special guests who will help to hand out the awards and thrill the audience with musical performance.
But who is attending? Here's everything you need to know.
Who is attending the BAFTA Film Awards 2025?
Award season darlings such as Adrian Brody (The Brutalist), Ariana Grande (Wicked) and Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) are all among the stars heading to London for the star-studded ceremony. Other notable nominees expected to attend include:
- Colman Domingo (Sing, Sing)
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
- Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part Two)
- Dev Patel (Monkey Man)
- Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
- Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
- Hugh Grant (Heretic)
- Guy Pearce ( The Brutalist)
- Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
- Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
- Kate Winslet (Lee)
- Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
- Mikey Maddison (Anora)
- Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
- Selena Gomez (Emilia Perez)
- Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
- Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Perez)
One of the glaring omissions from the BAFTA awards will be Emilia Perez star Karla Sofía Gascón. The lead actress has been left out of promotional events, including awards ceremonies, after controversial and offensive historical tweet came to light.
A full list of attendee can be found on the BAFTA website.
Who is presenting at the BAFTA Film Awards 2025?
The star-studded audience will not just include the nominees hoping to take home the famous mask statuette, but also those who will be handing out the awards on stage. This year stars such as Severance actor Adam Scott, Star Wars legend Mark Hamill, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy star Leo Woodall, and Scottish film actor James McAvoy will be among the celebrities presenting on stage.
The other presenters expected to take to the stage during the evening are:
- Adam Pearson
- Anna Kendrick
- Camila Cabello
- Celia Imrie
- Chiwetel Ejiofor
- Colman Domingo
- Gwendoline Christie
- Hannah John-Kamen
- Isabella Rossellini
- James Norton
- Jesse Eisenberg
- Joe Alwyn
- Letitia Wright
- Lupita Nyong’o
- Marisa Abela
- Marisa Tomei
- Michelle Monaghan
- Naomi Ackie
- Nico Parker
- Orlando Bloom
- Pamela Anderson
- Ralph Fiennes
- Simon Pegg
- Selena Gomez
- Shazad Latif
- Stephen Merchant
- Thomasin McKenzie
- Vanessa Kirby
- Vanessa Williams
- Will Poulter
- Will Sharpe
- Tom Felton
- Wunmi Mosaku
- Zoe Saldaña
Who is performing at the BAFTA Film Awards 2025?
Viewers and celebrities are normally treated to a musical performance or two during the BAFTA ceremony and this year is no different. Take That will be taking to the stage to perform ‘Greatest Day’, which was used in one of this year’s biggest award-winners Anora.
Actor and musician Jeff Goldblum, who appeared in the hit musical Wicked, will also perform an original piano performance during the In Memoriam tribute.
What time is BAFTAs on at?
The ceremony itself will kick off at 5pm, with the red carpet beginning from 3pm. However, tonight’s telecast, airing on BBC ONe and BBC iPlayer, will not broadcast until 7pm, meaning that there is a two hour delay.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.