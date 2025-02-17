Pete Davidson SNL hero | NBC/Getty

He may have dated some of the most beautiful women in the world of celebrity - but Pete Davidson says the tabloids only write about his love life because he is ‘ugly’.

The comedian and actor claims the focus on his leading ladies has been "humiliating and upsetting", in an extraordinary interview.

He has reportedly dated at least 14 women in the last nine years - including actresses, singers and reality stars.

The 31-year-old American is most well-known as being a cast member of the NBC late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live between 2014 and 2022. In his personal life, he seems to have a preference for dating fellow famous faces, and although he hasn’t been without a love interest for longer than a few months since 2015 and even popped the question to songstress Ariana Grande, Davidson is seemingly yet to find long-term love.

After his nine-month relationship with reality star Kim Kardashian came to an end in 2022 he reportedly had short time relationship with model Emily Ratajkowski, before trying again for a longer term relationship with Madelyn Cline.

Pete told Page Six: "Everyone is dating everyone and it’s Hollywood. Look at Paul Mescal, Timmy [Chalamet], Barry Keoghan. But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me. It’s embarrassing because you want people to write about your work. I was harassed for like five years and it made my life a living hell.

"I was one of the youngest-ever cast members on 'SNL' and all that got pushed to the side because of who I was dating."

However, he insisted he still has cordial relationships with his exes, which include Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale.

He said: "I’ve had some pretty adult relationships with some pretty amazing women and when it’s ended, it’s been cool."

He even tipped former fiancée Ariana to win the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for 'Wicked'. He said: "When we see each other, which is few and far between because we’re not in the same circles, it’s all love. I hope she wins the Oscar, I hope she takes the gold.”

Meanwhile, things have changed for Pete recently and he is taking time out from relationships. He said: "Over the last six months, I’m not dating. I’m starting to turn my life around."