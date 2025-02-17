Former BBC Radio presenter Zoe Ball is living a far more low-key life since stepping away from the studio.

In fact, she has prompted for quite a big career change, with her son spilling the beans on her new job. Ball, 54, stepped down from her BBC Radio 2 breakfast show in December last year - relinquishing her £950,000-a-year salary in the process.

Her departure came as she wanted to “focus on her family” following the death of her mother. The presenter took an extended leave of absence last summer, with the likes of Scott Mills and Gabby Roslin deputising for her.

But with plenty of cash to line her wallet, son Woody, 24, says Ball is now living a much slower life - taking time to enjoy things like puzzles and gardening.

Former BBC Radio 2 host Zoe Ball is living a much quieter life since leaving the breakfast show. | Getty Images

As for employment, he revealed she is now working in ex-husband Fatboy Slim’s cafe in Hove. Slim, real name Norman Cook, owns the Big Beach Cafe in Hove Lagoon, right on the seafront.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Woody said: “These crazy party people I grew up with are now gardening, making puzzles and working in the local cafe. It's very funny to see that transitional period, just as I'm kind of leaving the nest and now at the start of something big for me in music.

“It's lovely seeing my mum more, because obviously she's had quite a weird schedule for the last few years.”

Announcing her departure from BBC Radio 2 towards the end of last year, Ball admitted that she was “going to miss you cats - but I won’t miss the 4am alarm call.”

She said: “After six years of fun times alongside you all on the Breakfast Show, I've decided it's time to step away from the early alarm call and start a new chapter. You know I think the world of you all listeners, and it truly has been such a privilege to share the mornings with you, to go through life's little ups and downs, we got through the lockdown together, didn't we?

"We’ve shared a hell of a lot, the good times, the tough times, there’s been a lot of laughter. And I am going to miss you cats. I'm going to miss my amazing Prod Squad who I adore. Already missing Mike, I'm going to miss Tina and Richie. They've all become like family to me, like you lot.

“But I won’t miss the 4am alarm call, if I'm completely honest.”