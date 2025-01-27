Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TV presenter Scott Mills said he was “overwhelmed” as he took over from Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2’s breakfast show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mills welcomed listeners to his first BBC Radio 2 breakfast show this morning (Monday 27 January) telling listeners it was "all a bit overwhelming". The broadcaster has taken over the prestigious slot from Zoe Ball, who stood down from last month after six years of hosting.

Opening the show, Mills said: "As a radio presenter, and radio fan all my life, I'm still finding it quite hard to process that this is happening if I'm honest. Here we go then, this is the Scott Mills breakfast show on BBC Radio 2, and I can't believe I'm finally saying those words," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've worked at the BBC for 25 years now, on the radio. A lot of you may have grown up listening to me, I'm sure a lot of you will not have much idea about me at all.

TV presenter Scott Mills said he was “overwhelmed” as he took over from Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2’s breakfast show. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

"Either way, if you could make me part of your morning routine, it would honestly mean so much, because I'm going to give it absolutely everything I've got. I really hope you enjoy it."

Mills follows in the footsteps of previous Radio 2 breakfast hosts Ball, Chris Evans, Terry Wogan, Ken Bruce and Derek Jameson. He added: "If I think too much about the previous occupiers of this show, it becomes mind-blowing to me, for a kid who wanted to be on the radio but wasn't sure he had the self-confidence to be able to actually do it.

"The aim here is to make you smile, bring up your mood, to make you shoulder and head dance in the car, or in bed, or in the shower or in the kitchen, and to keep your spirits up on mornings where maybe you don't feel so great."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mills joined Radio 2's weekday schedule in 2022, replacing Steve Wright as the host of the afternoon slot. Prior to that, he worked on Radio 1 for nearly three decades and also hosted a weekend show on 5 Live. He is also an actor, known for Skins (2007), Hollyoaks (1995) and Karate with Anne-Marie (2018). He has presented high-profile programmes including the Wednesday night National Lottery draw on BBC One and his own pilot (featured on the radio show) of Reverse-a-Word.