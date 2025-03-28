Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ariana Grande has released the highly-anticipated deluxe version of her 2024 studio album ‘eternal sunshine’.

The Wicked star dropped ‘eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead’ on Friday (March 28), marking just over one year since the release of her 2024 Grammy Award-nominated seventh studio album.

Brighter Days Ahead features six new songs. The full track listing for the new deluxe album is:

1. intro (end of the world) bye don’t wanna break up again Saturn Returns Interlude eternal sunshine supernatural true story the boy is mine yes, and? we can’t be friends (wait for your love) i wish i hated you imperfect for you ordinary things (feat.Nonna) intro (end of the world) - extended twilight zone warm dandelion past life Hampstead

How to watch Ariana Grande’s new short film ‘brighter days ahead’

Alongside the new deluxe album, Grande will also release a new short film, directed by herself and Christian Breslauer, of the same name.

The short film will drop live on YouTube at 2pm UK time. You can watch the livestream here.

Grande has already teased the short film on social media. In the short teaser, a futuristic ‘Brighter Days Inc.’ is projected over what appears to be a waiting room.

A voiceover asks for ‘Peaches’. Peaches is a character played by Grande in her music videos for ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’ and ‘The Boy Is Mine’