Ariana Grande: eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead deluxe album drops - how to watch new short film

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

28th Mar 2025, 10:10am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Ariana Grande has released the highly-anticipated deluxe version of her 2024 studio album ‘eternal sunshine’.

The Wicked star dropped ‘eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead’ on Friday (March 28), marking just over one year since the release of her 2024 Grammy Award-nominated seventh studio album.

Singer and actress Ariana Grande has released her highly-anticipated deluxe version of her 2024 hit album 'eternal sunshine'.Singer and actress Ariana Grande has released her highly-anticipated deluxe version of her 2024 hit album 'eternal sunshine'.
Singer and actress Ariana Grande has released her highly-anticipated deluxe version of her 2024 hit album 'eternal sunshine'. | AFP via Getty Images

Brighter Days Ahead features six new songs. The full track listing for the new deluxe album is:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  1. 1. intro (end of the world)
  2. bye
  3. don’t wanna break up again
  4. Saturn Returns Interlude
  5. eternal sunshine
  6. supernatural
  7. true story
  8. the boy is mine
  9. yes, and?
  10. we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
  11. i wish i hated you
  12. imperfect for you
  13. ordinary things (feat.Nonna)
  14. intro (end of the world) - extended
  15. twilight zone
  16. warm
  17. dandelion
  18. past life
  19. Hampstead

How to watch Ariana Grande’s new short film ‘brighter days ahead’

Alongside the new deluxe album, Grande will also release a new short film, directed by herself and Christian Breslauer, of the same name.

The short film will drop live on YouTube at 2pm UK time. You can watch the livestream here.

Grande has already teased the short film on social media. In the short teaser, a futuristic ‘Brighter Days Inc.’ is projected over what appears to be a waiting room.

A voiceover asks for ‘Peaches’. Peaches is a character played by Grande in her music videos for ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’ and ‘The Boy Is Mine’

Related topics:Ariana GrandeFilmYouTubeSocial media

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice