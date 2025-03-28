Ariana Grande: eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead deluxe album drops - how to watch new short film
The Wicked star dropped ‘eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead’ on Friday (March 28), marking just over one year since the release of her 2024 Grammy Award-nominated seventh studio album.
Brighter Days Ahead features six new songs. The full track listing for the new deluxe album is:
- 1. intro (end of the world)
- bye
- don’t wanna break up again
- Saturn Returns Interlude
- eternal sunshine
- supernatural
- true story
- the boy is mine
- yes, and?
- we can’t be friends (wait for your love)
- i wish i hated you
- imperfect for you
- ordinary things (feat.Nonna)
- intro (end of the world) - extended
- twilight zone
- warm
- dandelion
- past life
- Hampstead
How to watch Ariana Grande’s new short film ‘brighter days ahead’
Alongside the new deluxe album, Grande will also release a new short film, directed by herself and Christian Breslauer, of the same name.
Grande has already teased the short film on social media. In the short teaser, a futuristic ‘Brighter Days Inc.’ is projected over what appears to be a waiting room.
A voiceover asks for ‘Peaches’. Peaches is a character played by Grande in her music videos for ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’ and ‘The Boy Is Mine’
