A brand new trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster musical Wicked has been released - and fans can’t get enough of it.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande return as Elphaba and Glinda for the second installment in the Wicked story with Wicked: For Good, which promises to be an “epic conclusion” to the tale.

A new sneak-peak at what fans can expect in the musical-adaptation sequel has been released after the trailer for the new film dropped overnight. Wicked, which was released in cinemas in December 2024 and went on to pick up accolades during award season, followed the story of Elphaba (Erivo), who would eventually come to be known as the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’ in the Wizard of Oz story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star in Wicked | Contributed

The film charted her beginnings at Shiz University, where she comes across an initially cold Galinda (Grande), with whom she eventually strikes up an unlikely friendship. However, Elphaba and Galinda (who is later referred to as Glinda) find themselves pulled in two different directions after Elphaba has an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, with this crossroads eventually leading to Elphaba becoming known as the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’, while Glinda is known as ‘Glinda the Good’.

Wicked: For Good picks up where the first installment left off, as Elphaba rebels against the Wizard and Madame Morrible, having freed the monkeys with a flying spell and setting off with the Grimmirie. As Morrible launches a propaganda campaign against Elphaba insisting she is ‘wicked’, Elphaba flies west while belting Defying Gravity.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Granda in the film adaptation of Wicked, set for release in November 2024. | Universal

The new flick will follow Elphaba, now living in exile, as she attempts to help free the enslaved animals in the kingdom and expose the truth about the Wizard, all while her and Glinda grapple with their new identities and what this means for their friendship.

The new trailer has sent fans into a frenzy, as they were given their first look at brand-new footage from the sequel, as well as snippets of act II songs such as No Good Deed and For Good. Not only have fans been given a glimpse of Elphaba and Glinda’s story, but there are some major easter eggs in the trailer, include the tease of Dorothy as she meets the Wizard of Oz for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One fan said: “GUYS THE WICKED FOR GOOD TRAILER IS EVERYTHING. HOLY S**T. IM LITERALLY SOBBING IN MY SEAT [RIGHT NOW].” Another added: “This trailer is already making me emotional… I’m gonna be sobbing in the theater.”

When is Wicked: For Good out in cinemas?

You will be able to watch Wicked: For Good in cinemas on November 21, 2025. To catch up with the story in time for the sequel, Wicked is available to rent or buy at home on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Sky Store, Google Play Store and YouTube.