A huge new trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 has been released, giving fans a new glimpse into the highly-anticipated release.

RockstarGames has released a bunch of new content surrounding the release, which is now scheduled for Spring 2026. After almost 12 years since the last release, fans have been clamouring for the new content from the world of GTA.

While we don’t quite have the full game to play just yet, the new trailer and screenshots from the studio has given us some clues as to what we can expect from the franchise’s return to Vice City.

Here’s some of the main points fans picked up on in the newest trailer:

Jason and Lucia’s backstory

The trailer opens on our protagonist Jason, who is seen working odd jobs before traveling to the prison to pick up Lucia. Lucia has just been released from custody, for a crime which she describes as “protecting her family”.

There’s no time to spare as Jason and Lucia, seemingly GTA’s answer to Bonnie and Clyde, launch back into a life of crime, being seen in a quick montage sequence carrying out armed robberies and heists, while also partying on a yacht. Rockstar previously released information on the couple’s storyline, revealing that an they are plunged into “the middle of a conspiracy” when an “easy score goes wrong”.

New characters revealed

We caught glimpses of some new characters inhabiting a modern-day Vice city during the first reveal trailer, released in December 2023. Now Rockstar has revealed the names of some of those that will feature in GTA 6.

Alongside Jason and Lucia, other characters set to be a part of the game’s story include Cal Hampton, Boobie Ike, Dre’Quan Preist, Real Dimez, Raul Bautista, and Brian Heder.

Vice City updated

Vice City previously featured in the very first game of the franchise, as well as making a return for the prequel game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. The in-game location is based on Miami, Florida and looks like it will take a lot of inspiration from the real-life city.

The new iteration of Vice City will feature landmarks similar to that of real-life location to characterise the city as Miami-esque. This method was used in GTA 5, when Los Santos was based on Los Angeles with in-game landmarks including the versions of the Santa Monica Pier and the Griffith Observatory.

There will also be some iconic landmarks that were featured in previous games, including a modern-day version of the Ocean View Hotel on Vice City’s coastline.

Players will also travel around the fictional state of Leonida, based on Florida, with locations such as Leonida Keys, Port Gellhorn, Ambrosia, Grassrivers, and Mount Kalaga National Park set to be discovered.

When is GTA 6 out?

The game was originally set to be released in 2025, although Rockstar did not give any specific date. As months went by without news, fans were gearing up for a release in the later stages of the year.

However, in a recent update, Rockstar confirmed that the release of GTA 6 would be delayed until next year. The studio said in a statement: “Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. We are very sorry that this is later than you expected.

“The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve. We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.”