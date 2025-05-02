Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Grand Theft Auto Six, one of the most highly-anticipated video game releases ever, has been delayed until next year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally expected to launch later this year, developer Rockstar Games confirmed it needs more time to meet the high expectations of fans. It will be the sequel to GTA 5, which remains one of the best-selling games of all time, bolstered by its popular online mode.

Since its release in 2013, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next installment, being tided over by the game being ported over to the past two console generations. Now, the release of GTA 6 has been pushed back until May 26, 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Rockstar Games said: “The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

Rockstar has shared little official detail about GTA 6 beyond a trailer released in December 2023, which quickly surpassed 100m views.

It’s thought that other video game publishers have been waiting for GTA 6’s release date before announcing when their own games will launch, not wanting to compete with such a juggernaut title. As a result, we should soon see an onslaught of titles being announced, such as the next Call of Duty, EA FC and Ninja Gaiden 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What should I play before GTA 6 comes out?

If you haven’t already played GTA 5, now is the perfect time to do so. It’s a great introduction to the way GTA games are laid out

For a trip down memory lane, fans could give the Definitive Edition Trilogy a whirl. It puts a fresh coat of paint on three old games - GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas - while still preserving the feel of those old-school installments of the franchise.

If you need a more recent open-world fix from Rockstar, then the gargantuan story of Red Dead Redemption 2 could scratch that itch. The Western gunslinging adventure takes around 150 hours to complete the single-player story, which will likely be more than enough to tide you over until next year.

Those who are looking for an open-world game by a different publisher could give the Saints Row games a try. If all else fails, dust off your old PlayStation 2 and boot up The Simpsons: Hit and Run - it’s a timeless classic and a family-friendly GTA clone that still holds up to this day.