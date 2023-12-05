GTA 6: watch first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI as 2025 release date confirmed
Grand Theft Auto VI will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X in 2025
The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI has been revealed. Rockstar Games were forced to release it early after the footage leaked online.
Set in Vice City, the franchise's take on Miami and Florida, it will star the franchise's first female protagonist Lucia as well as her partner. The duo are said to be inspired by Bonnie and Clyde.
GTA VI will release in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. It will not be coming to previous generation consoles.
Rockstar Games will reveal more about the game in due course - including an exact release date. However the trailer did give plenty of hints of what to expect.
The trailer starts with Lucia in prison being asked "do you know why you are here". The focus is firmly on Lucia, who will become the series first female protagonist - the original 1997 game featured four woman avatars but they were not voiced and did not have personalities.
Lucia's partner - and the other protagonist of the game - is not named in the trailer. Except further details about him to come in due course.
It features footage of Vice City including plenty of wild life like flamingos. The reveal of Grand Theft Auto VI does not make any reference to the future of GTA Online in the trailer.
