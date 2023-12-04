GTA 6: has Grand Theft Auto ever had a woman protagonist - are Franklin, Michael and Trevor in it?
Grand Theft Auto VI will reportedly feature a woman playable lead character, according to reports
The next Grand Theft Auto game will have a woman protagonist, it has been claimed. Rockstar Games will premiere the first look at the next title in the series this week.
It is widely expect that the latest entry in the series will be called Grand Theft Auto VI and it will be the first new release in the series since GTA V in 2013. The tease also seems to hint at a return to the titular setting of 2002's GTA: Vice City with tropical imagery.
Rockstar was hit by a major leak in September last year - which included early footage of the game and other details. A British teenager from Oxfordshire was arrested in connection with the leaks.
Notable game journalist Jason Schreier has previously reported that the protagonists for GTA VI would be a duo of characters influced by Bonnie and Clyde - including a Latino woman. It continues the trend from GTA V of having multiple protagonists.
Here's all you need to know:
Has GTA ever had a woman protagonist before?
The Grand Theft Auto series has not yet had a female lead character. All of the protagonists from Claude in 2001's GTA III through to Michael, Franklin and Trevor in GTA V have been male.
According to reports, GTA VI will be the first game in the series to feature a female lead. She will make up part of a Bonnie and Clyde style duo, according to Jason Schreier.
It would also mark the first major Rockstar game to feature a playable female protagonist. The Red Dead Redemption games have both had male leads in John Martson and Arthur Morgan.
Will Michael, Franklin and Trevor feature in GTA 6?
The game is expected to feature a new pair of protagonists - in a male and female duo. GTA 6 is also reported to be set in Vice City - the franchise's take on Miami - which is a whole continent away from the ficitonal state of San Andreas and the city of Los Santos.
It seems unlikely - but not totally out of the question - that Michael, Franklin and Trevor will appear in the game, but eagle eyed fans will be on the watch out for easter eggs. The only GTA protagonist to appear in a subsequent game is Claude from GTA 3 who appears in 2004's San Andreas.
Fans are hopeful that if GTA 6 is set in Vice City there could be an appearance from previous protagonist Tommy Vercetti - however the prior game was set in the 1980s and the next title in the series is expected to be set in present day 40 years later.
