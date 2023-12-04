GTA VI trailer is set to be revealed

The first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto game is set to be revealed this week. Rockstar Games announced last month that it would be unveiling its latest blockbuster in December 2023.

The acclaimed developer announced on Friday, 1 December, that it would be showing the first peak on Tuesday, 5 December. It is highly anticipated that the game will be Grand Theft Auto VI - a sequel to 2013's mega-hit GTA V.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the first promotional image, it hints at the setting for the game being Vice City - which previously featured in the game of the same name in 2002. It is a stand in for Miami, Florida, and has long rumoured to be the location.

Excitement is building ahead of the Grand Theft Auto reveal. Here's all you need to know:

When is GTA trailer released?

The first trailer for the new entry in Rockstar's beloved Grand Theft Auto series will be revealed at 2pm GMT on Tuesday, 5 December (it will go live 9am ET in the US). For fans in Europe, the video will debut at 3pm CET.

The game is expected to be released on Xbox Series S/X, PlayStaion 5 and PC.

How long is the trailer?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The exact length of the trailer will not be known until release, however high profile gaming account Shinobi602 posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the trailer will be 1 minute 36 seconds. It is in keeping with previous Rockstar reveals - the first trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 was 69 seconds.

How to watch GTA 6 trailer?

Rockstar will be debuting the trailer for their new entry in the Grand Theft Auto on the company's official YouTube account. The video premieres on 5 December but the webpage is already live and more than 31,000 people were waiting on the video as of 2.30pm GMT on 4 December.