The gaming world has reacted after the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI leaked online early. Rockstar Games shared a look at the game and confirmed it will release in 2025.

A low quality version of the trailer - which shows off the franchise's first female protagonist in Lucia - leaked on X (formerly Twitter). Fans have joked that it was a fittingly Grand Theft Auto way for the footage to leak.

However voices from across the gaming world have expressed their solidarity with Rockstar developers and criticised the leaks. Footage from an early build leaked in September 2022.

Here's how the gaming world reacted to leak:

GTA VI leak criticised by developers

Screen grab from Grand Theft Auto VI trailer. Picture: Rockstar Games

Michael Douse, director of publishing at Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios, posted on X: "The thing I hate most about leaks is that it takes the voice away from the developer. What we should all be looking for is dialogue between devs and communities. But when something leaks, it just becomes... noise. It isn’t what you want."

Josh Stein, senior social media manager for Xbox, wrote: "While the cat and mouse game of leak/not leaked is fun to follow on social. Let me tell you it sucks from the inside.

"Teams work literally hours, days, weeks, nights, to build the best rollout to capture the attention of social media and go loud and proud for the community. Leaks utterly ruin that and waste a ton of work and also risk flat spinning your whole marketing message.

"There's going to be a lot of people missing time with family, friends, love ones tonight b/c they have to work late hours to accommodate for a leak. As someone who went through it myself, it sucks the fun outta marketing and I wish it never happened."

Gene Park, Washington Post games reporter, added: "My take on feeling bad: it's easy to say "don't cry about a marketing beat" but i think that doesn't acknowledge the reality that marketing is now part of the entertainment. along the way, trailer drops and hype reels have become part of the "show" of the modern media landscape.