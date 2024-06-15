Angela Bofill: Jazz singer dies aged 70
and live on Freeview channel 276
New York-born Angela Bofill rose to prominence in the late 1970s and had a four-decade career, being most known for the singles This Time I'll Be Sweeter, Angel of the Night, and I Try.
Her manager Rich Engel posted on her Facebook page that she died on Thursday morning, and that a funeral will be held in Vallejo, California on June 28. He also thanked people for their condolences.
Sheila Escovedo, better known as Prince collaborator Sheila E, was quick to pay tribute, saying: “The Escovedo family is sad by the loss of this amazing beautiful soul. We are praying for the family. You will truly be missed my sister my queen. Rest in peace. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”
Other fans praised her “amazing beauty” and said she was a “gifted vocalist”. Her Facebook posts show that she kept a keen eye on the number of listeners to her music on streaming site Spotify, and was delighted by the people enjoying her music.
Angela continued to work into the noughties, and regularly toured the world in jazz shows. By 2007 she had suffered two strokes and lost the ability to sing, but starred in a stage show about her life called the Angela Bofill Experience in which she recounted stories about her career.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.