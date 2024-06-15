Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to a jazz singer who was an ‘amazing, beautiful soul’.

New York-born Angela Bofill rose to prominence in the late 1970s and had a four-decade career, being most known for the singles This Time I'll Be Sweeter, Angel of the Night, and I Try.

Her manager Rich Engel posted on her Facebook page that she died on Thursday morning, and that a funeral will be held in Vallejo, California on June 28. He also thanked people for their condolences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheila Escovedo, better known as Prince collaborator Sheila E, was quick to pay tribute, saying: “The Escovedo family is sad by the loss of this amazing beautiful soul. We are praying for the family. You will truly be missed my sister my queen. Rest in peace. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

Other fans praised her “amazing beauty” and said she was a “gifted vocalist”. Her Facebook posts show that she kept a keen eye on the number of listeners to her music on streaming site Spotify, and was delighted by the people enjoying her music.