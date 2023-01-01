The Pointer Sisters won three Grammys and have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Anita Pointer, one of The Pointer Sisters, has died at the age of 74, it has been announced.

The Grammy Award winning singer was surrounded by her family, her publicist said. She died at her home in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday (31 December).

Advertisement

The Pointer Sisters was started by Anita along with Bonnie Pointer and June Pointer in 1969, before being joined by their elder sister Ruth in 1972. All three of the initial members have now died.

Anita retired from the group in 2015, but during her time she won three Grammy Awards including for Jump (For My Love). The Pointer Sisters had a number top 10 hits in the U.S.

Advertisement

Anita Pointer has died. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for VFC)

Here is what has been said about Anita Pointer’s death:

Advertisement

Is her cause of death known?

Sky News reports that her publicist Roger Neal announced that Anita Pointer had died at the age of 74 on New Year’s Eve from cancer. She was surrounded by her family.

The family said in a statement: “While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace. She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us.”

Advertisement