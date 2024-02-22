Apple Music Replay 2024: How subscribers can view monthly listening stats

Apple has unveiled a brand new music replay feature that allows subscribers to see their monthly listening stats. Similar to Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music Replay provides insights such as top songs, albums, artists, playlists and genres - but on a more frequent basis.

Subscribers were in for a treat on Tuesday (February 20), as the streaming platform announced a new monthly replay feature with listeners able to view their first recap immediately. So how can subscribers view their monthly listening habits?

Here's everything you need to know.

When does Apple Music Replay start?

Apple Music's new monthly replay feature has already started, meaning listeners can access their insights for January 2024 now.

How to see Apple Music Replay

The Apple Music Replay feature remains a browser-only experience with subscribers prompted to visit replay.music.apple.com to see their individualised stats each month. Users need to be signed in to access the monthly stats.

How often does Apple Music Replay update?

Apple hasn't confirmed the exact time of the month it's recap feature will update. However, considering the January replay arrived toward the end of February, users might expect the recap to drop at a similar time going forward.

How Apple Music Replay works