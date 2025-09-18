Ariana Grande fans have been given an extra chance to grab tickets for her highly-anticipated London shows after extra dates were added due to overwhelming demand

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eternal Sunshine tour had previously been announced to include a five-night residency at The O2 in the capital from August 15 to August 23, 2026. But after hundreds of thousands of fans were left queuing for tickets online, extra dates have been added to meet demand.

The Wicked star will now continue her stint in London with five extra shows on August 24, 27, 28, 31, and September 1. It comes after fans faced lengthy queues in the presale with sites such as Ticketmaster crashing as it struggled to cope with the sheer number of fans trying to get their hands on a ticket to see Ariana.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ariana Grande is set to play multiple night at London's O2 next year as part of her Eternal Sunshine tour. | AFP via Getty Images

Some unverified screenshots circulated on social media claiming that around two million fans were in the queue for tickets at one point. Others spotted around 200,000 fans per date in each pre-sale window, with fans taking to social media to share that in some cases, the queue did not appear to be moving.

Demand is therefore set to be incredibly high on Thursday morning, when tickets go on general sale. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get tickets and the best tips to secure your space at the Eternal Sunshine tour.

What time do Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine London dates go on general sale?

Tickets will be released via general sale at 10am on Thursday, September 18. Presale has already concluded, meaning that general sale is only the option for those looking to grab tickets for the London dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ticketmaster waiting room will open at 9.30pm, with a high number of users expected to be logging in. Users will be held in the virtual waiting room until the queue opens, at which time they will be randomly allocated a space in the queue. Fans will be able to see how many users are in front of them in the queue once allocated a random space.

According to Ticketmaster, a queue is formed to “keep out the bots”, saying: “Previously, everyone entered the shopping experience at once. Since automated bots are faster than a real, human fan, they can scoop up tickets before fans are able to shop and checkout. This results in tickets being sold out in a matter of minutes.

“With the queue feature, we manage the flow of traffic into the shopping experience while simultaneously detecting bots and reducing their access. This gives you a more fair chance, since you’re only competing against other real, human fans for the same seats.”