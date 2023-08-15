Beautiful Days 2023: Can you still get tickets to Devon festival?
Beautiful Days festival is around the corner and music enthusiasts around the country will be flocking to Devon for the event
Beautiful Days festival is nearly here for its annual music event. The two-day event, which receives no sponsorship or funding, will take place between August 18 and August 20 at Escot Park in Devon.
The music festival first took place back in 2013 and this year, the likes of Primal Scream, Suede and Levellers are set to take to the stage. The theme for the 2023 festival is extra-terrestrial and intergalactic, and music fans will don their best outfits for the two-day event.
As well as several music stages, the festival has site art installations, a huge Children’s Area, Walkabout Theatre, family camping, real ale bars, Folk Sessions and a vast selection of carefully chosen food & craft stalls. This year, Kanga Wellbeing will also be on site to provide therapies and classes throughout the weekend.
But can you still get tickets for the festival? Here’s everything you need to know.
Beautiful Days festival 2023: Can you still get tickets?
According to the Beautiful Days website, tickets are now sold out for the festival. A post on the site reads: “Thank you to everyone who has bought tickets – we can’t wait to celebrate with you all. We’re overwhelmed by the support and excitement ahead of the festival. Sorry if you’ve missed out but we strongly advise you don’t buy tickets or vehicle passes from unofficial ticket outlets or via social media – sadly these offers are rarely genuine.”
Beautiful Days festival 2023 line up
- Suede
- Primal Scream
- Levellers
- Johnny Marr
- The Waterboys
- The Proclaimers
- Public Service Broadcasting
- Gaz Coombes
- Gentleman’s Dub Club
- Reef
- Dreadzone
- Ferocious Dog
- Easy Star All Stars
- Elvana
- Tide Lines
- Gaye Bykers On Acid
- Beans On Toast
- The Joy Formidable
- Grandma’s House
- Afflecks Palace
- Keg
- Jealous Of The Birds
- William The Conqueror
- The Dead South
- Indigo Girls
- The Rock Orchestra
- Dervish Present The Great Irish Songbook With Special Guests Eddi Reader, Cara Dillon & Seth Lakeman
- The Alarm
- Oysterband
- Spiers & Boden
- Justin Sullivan
- Dean White
- Sarah Jarosz
- Kathryn Roberts & Sean Lakeman
- The Mary Wallopers
- Ian Prowse & Amsterdam
- Lady Maisery
- Son Of Dave
- Cut Capers
- Nogood Boyo
- Yasmin Williams
- Samantics
- Seb Lowe
- Cody Feechan
- The Bar-Steward Sons Of Val Doonican’s Sunday Service
- Levellers Collective
- Gok Wan
- My Baby
- King Of The Beats (Krafty Kuts, Plump Djs, Freestylers)
- Ozric Tentacles
- Banco De Gaia
- Barry Ashworth
- Banco De Gaia
- Dj Hiphoppapotamus
- Shades Of Rhythm
- Atomic Hooligan
- Emmy
- Holy Youth Movement | Doghouse Derelicts
- Dj Ambiessence
- Alex Soloud
- King Farmer
- Dr Splink
- James Gill
- Amanda Swayee
- Revelation Roots
- Drop In The Ocean
- The Telephones
- Dj Shinybeast
- Big Fish Little Fish
- Silent Disco With Chris Hybrid, Lee Waller, Ben Mcgowan, Just A Couple Of Mums, Ladydemlz, King Farmer, Frankie G & Silent Disco Club