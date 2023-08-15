Beautiful Days festival is around the corner and music enthusiasts around the country will be flocking to Devon for the event

Beautiful Days festival is nearly here for its annual music event. The two-day event, which receives no sponsorship or funding, will take place between August 18 and August 20 at Escot Park in Devon.

The music festival first took place back in 2013 and this year, the likes of Primal Scream, Suede and Levellers are set to take to the stage. The theme for the 2023 festival is extra-terrestrial and intergalactic, and music fans will don their best outfits for the two-day event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as several music stages, the festival has site art installations, a huge Children’s Area, Walkabout Theatre, family camping, real ale bars, Folk Sessions and a vast selection of carefully chosen food & craft stalls. This year, Kanga Wellbeing will also be on site to provide therapies and classes throughout the weekend.

But can you still get tickets for the festival? Here’s everything you need to know.

Beautiful Days festival 2023: Can you still get tickets?

Primal Scream will play at Beautiful Days festival this weekend

According to the Beautiful Days website , tickets are now sold out for the festival. A post on the site reads: “Thank you to everyone who has bought tickets – we can’t wait to celebrate with you all. We’re overwhelmed by the support and excitement ahead of the festival. Sorry if you’ve missed out but we strongly advise you don’t buy tickets or vehicle passes from unofficial ticket outlets or via social media – sadly these offers are rarely genuine.”

Beautiful Days festival 2023 line up