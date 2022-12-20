Martin Duffy’s former Charlatans bandmate Tim Burgess shared the news of his death

Primal Scream and Felt keyboardist Martin Duffy has died at the age of 55.

Duffy’s former Charlatan’s bandmate Tim Burgess confirmed the news on Twitter as he paid tribute to his friend, describing him as a “beautiful soul”.

Martin Duffy, right, has died at the age of 55 (Photo: Getty Images)

Burgess wrote: “Another tragic loss of a beautiful soul. Martin Duffy stepped in to save The Charlatans when we lost Rob - he played with us at Knebworth and was a true friend. He toured with me in my solo band too - he was a pleasure to spend time with. Safe travels Duffy.”

Birmingham-born Duffy joined the indie band Felt at the age of 16, with his sound becoming central to the band in the mid-80s as they signed to Creation Records.

He remained a member of the band until their split in 1989 and in the interim, he played as a part-time member in rock band Primal Scream.

Duffy played on the band’s first two albums - 1987’s Sonic Flower Groove and 1989’s self-titled - and later joined the band full-time at the end of that year. He remained in the band for three decades.

No official statement has yet been made by Duffy’s family or Primal Scream.