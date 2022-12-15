The dancer and DJ celebrated his nine year anniversary with wife Allison Holker three days prior to his death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime dancing DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died at the age of 40. His death was confirmed in a statement released by his wife, Allison Holker, who said that Boss was “the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans”.

Boss revealed in a 2013 interview that his name “tWitch” was a nod to a nickname he gave to his 1992 Toyota Paseo, a car which he described as “super raggedy” and that would “accelerate on its own sometimes”. He said that he chose the name “tWitch” when he was around 20, as “that was when I first started dancing, going places and teaching dance, and a lot of my dance knowledge and a lot of my dance thoughts took place in that car”.

He said: “Driving from place to place. Whether it was to Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, Bessemer, Birmingham, whatever. I’d choreograph in the car.”

Who was Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss?

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was an American dancer, choreographer, actor and TV personality best known for starring on The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2014 until the show’s end earlier this year as a co-host and co-producer. He originally appeared on the show as a guest DJ before becoming a permanent feature and fan favourite.

In 2007, Boss first auditioned for season 3 of the dance competition So You Think You Can Dance, however was not selected for the Top 20. He returned for season 4 in 2008 and was selected to compete in the Top 20 this time around - he finished the show as a runner up after losing out to winner Joshua Allen. During his time on season 4, a dance with Katee Shean was nominated for an Emmy for Choreography in the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss attends Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Boss and Shean returned to So You Think You Can Dance in season 5 to perform their Emmy-nominated dance, which was choreographed by Mia Michaels. Boss continued to appear on So You Think You Can Dance as an All-Star in seasons 7, 8 and 9, and was a team captain in season 12. He was later announced as a permanent judge for season 17 in 2022.

Boss also has a handful of film credits to his name, including dance movies like Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, Step Up 3D, Step Up Revolution, Step Up: All In and Magic Mike XXL, as well as TV shows like Bones, Drop Dead Diva and Modern Family. Between 2018 and 2020, Boss and his wife Alison Holker hosted Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings on Disney+ and Freeform.

Boss and Holker, a fellow So You Think You Can Dance star, got married in 2013. Boss adopted Holker’s daughter Weslie, and in March 2016 the couple welcomed their first child together, son Maddox. Their daughter, Zaia, was later born in November 2019.

(L-R) Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss with family attend the pre-party for Illumination and Universal Pictures’ “Minions: The Rise of Gru” Los Angeles premiere on June 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Shortly before to his death, Boss and Holker appeared on Jennifer Hudson’s talk show in which they talked about potentially trying for another child.

Holker said: “I think we would love to start trying for another one.”

Boss added: “We do. I love the little babies, I love them. It’s a constant conversation.”

What happened?

On Tuesday (13 December), Boss’ wife “frantically” visited the Los Angeles Police Department to report that Boss had left home without his car, something which was uncharacteristic for the DJ, according to TMZ .

The news outlet stated that the police department later responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in LA, where Boss was found dead. Boss’ cause of death has reportedly been ruled as a suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Allison Holker and Stephen Boss attend the Los Angeles premiere screening of “Velvet Buzzsaw” at American Cinematheque’s Egyptian Theatre on January 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

In a statement shared with People confirming his death, Holker said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honour his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Just three days prior to his death, Boss and Holker celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary together. The pair tied the knot in 2013, and the two shared images and videos from their wedding on Instagram in celebration of their anniversary.

On his post, Boss wrote: “Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years [love heart emojis]”

Holker had posted: “It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU #happyanniversary #bosswedding2013”

Tributes for Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Jennifer Lopez, Questlove and Michelle Obama were amongst the famous faces to share their condolences for Boss.

Sharing a post on her Instagram page, Lopez wrote: “Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul. Shocked and deeply saddened. My heart breaks for @sir_twitch_alot, his wife and children. Sending you love and strength.”

Justin Timberlake reflected that “you just never know what someone is really going through” in his own online tribute.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors,” he wrote.

“I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community – he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through.

He added: “Take care of yourselves. LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people. Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time. You will be missed, Sir. Rest Easy.”

Stephen “tWitch” Boss speaks onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Oscar-winning musician Questlove wrote: “Rest in Melody Twitch”.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said she was “heartbroken” to learn of the news.

“I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen ‘tWitch; Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show,” she said.

“My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and his three children during this difficult time.”

Musician and producer Finneas wrote: “Rest in Peace to Stephen Boss ‘Twitch. I’m Heartbroken for his family”.

Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner said her heart was “heavy” following the news.

“tWitch brought so much laughter and joy to so many people and I am so grateful and blessed to have had the time with him on the Ellen Show that I did,” she wrote on Instagram.

“He was always so kind and amazing. Truly a special soul. I am heartbroken, and my heart goes out to his beautiful wife, Alison, and their children Weslie, Maddox and Zaia. I am praying for you all and sending my love.”

David Harbour on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, speaking to guest host Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss (Photo: PA/Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

In a post on Twitter, 64-year-old DeGeneres wrote: “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Magic Mike franchise star Channing Tatum said he “had no words” after learning of the news.

“I have no words. There aren’t any,” he wrote on Instagram.

