Netflix’s Harry and Meghan documentary has officially landed. The six-part series follows the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the couple promising to reveal “the full truth” about their relationship with the Royal Family.

The docuseries will feature intimate interviews with the couple, their family and friends and gives them the opportunity to tell their side of the story, from press scrutiny and criticism to stepping down from their roles as Royals. In the teaser trailer for the series, Markle explains: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story?”

Created by Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus, we will learn how the pair met, the beginning of their relationship, marriage and move to America. The series will also deep dive into press reactions to the couple, with reflections on “our world and how we treat each other”.

In an interview with Variety about the series, Markle said: “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story.”

So how many episodes are in the Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary and when is volume 2 out? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Harry and Meghan documentary on Netflix?

Harry and Meghan was released on Netflix on Thursday 8 December, the docuseries is having a staggered release, with only the first three episodes available to watch at the moment.

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Photo: Netflix)

What is the Harry and Meghan documentary about?

The documentary is expected to cover topics including the couple’s relationship with the Royal Family, the pressures from press scrutiny, its impact and why they decided to step down from their roles and relocate to America. In the trailer released by Netflix, Markle can be seen wiping tears whilst her voiceover says: “I realised, ‘They’re never going to protect you’.” Whilst Harry comments on the “dirty game” describing the “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution”.

Here is the official Netflix synopsis: “In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

How many episodes are there?

There are six episodes in total which Netflix are releasing in two volumes, similar to the way they did with Stranger Things last summer. The first three episodes dropped on 8 December, with the second volume being released next week.

Here is the Netflix synopsis of the first three episodes:

Episode 1 - As Harry shares the impact of a childhood in the public eye, he and Meghan reflect on the secret, early days of their unexpected romance.

Episode 2 - In 2016, the relationship becomes public — and public scrutiny begins. Meghan remembers school, family life, acting and activism before Harry.

Episode 3 - The couple’s 2017 engagement sparks both cynicism and hope. As Meghan grapples with royal protocols, tabloid headlines begin to involve her family.

When is volume 2 out?

Netflix have confirmed that volume 2 which will feature the final three episodes of Harry and Meghan will be released on Thursday 15 December. They will cover the couple’s marriage, press scrutiny and subsequent break from the Royal Family.

What have they said about the documentary?

In an interview with Variety, Markle discussed the upcoming documentary, she said: “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”