Benson Boone has had problems with his voice - leading him to cancel a weekend show in Birmingham.

But it’s hoped that the Beautiful Things singer will be ready for a run of three shows at the O2 Arena in London this week, starting tonight, and also scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

As reported, the singer cancelled his American Hearts Tour show at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham at the last minute on Saturday.

In an Instagram post which has since expired, the singer wrote: “I am so sorry but I will not be able to perform tonight. I have tried everything I can to revive my voice, but I cannot give you the show I’d like to be able to give you with the condition of my throat right now.

“This is genuinely the crappiest feeling, I am so sorry. I promise you I will do everything in my power to make it up to you. I’ll update you guys as soon as I can. Thank you for everything you do. I love you guys so much.”

Benson Boone | AFP via Getty Images

There is no news yet on whether this show will be rescheduled.

Boone first ran into trouble at his gig in Glasgow on Thursday, which caused him discomfort.

A member of his team posted a TikTok video in which he said: “As you guys know, Benson is a little ill. He can’t say a single word. He has to go and see a doctor tomorrow so that he can perform in Birmingham.

“He’ll come out and wave at you guys. He can’t sign anything or take personal pictures. I told him we weren’t even going to come out here but you know how he is, he is nicer than I am. He wants to make sure he acknowledges you guys. But he has to save his voice.”

Boone is due to play three dates at the O2 in Greenwich, London this week - tonight, Tuesday and Wednesday - before the tour, which started in late August, moves to Europe for eight dates around the continent, concluding in Stockholm.

All three of Benson Boone’s London O2 Arena shows are still on as it stands, and the O2 has released extra tickets, publicising this in a post on X at 10.30am today.