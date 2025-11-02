Music fans in Birmingham were left disappointed last night (November 1) after US chart-topping singer Benson Boone cancelled a show in the city last minute.

The Beautiful Things singer confirmed that the show in Birmingham would be cancelled after he had issues with his throats and voice. Benson had been due to perform at the Utilita Arena but the show was pulled just hours before he was due on stage.

He said: “Birmingham I am so sorry but I will not be able to perform tonight. I have tried everything I can to revive my voice, but I cannot give you the show I’d like to be able to give you with the condition of my throat right now.”

The singer said that work was being done behind the scenes to reschedule the show and deliver a new date to fans as soon as possible.

US singer Benson Boone cancelled his Birmingham show on November 1 at the last minute due to illness. | AFP via Getty Images

Benson added: “This is genuinely the crappiest feeling, I am so sorry. I promise you I will do everything in my power to make it up to you. I’ll update you guys as soon as I can. Thank you so much for everything you do. I love you guys so much.”

Utilita Arena said in a statement: “We’re sorry to share that Benson Boone’s show tonight, Saturday 1st November, at Utilita Arena Birmingham has been cancelled due to artist illness.”

Benson has become one of the biggest popstars on the planet after backflipping his way onto the charts with his 2024 single Beautiful Things, which sat at number one in the UK singles chart for two weeks. His other hits include ‘Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else’ and ‘Mystical Magical’.

The UK and Ireland leg of his American Heart tour kicked off in Belfast on October 23. He has visited cities such as Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, and he is due to perform three consecutive nights London’s O2 Arena starting on November 3.

As of yet, there has been no update about the London shows. Benson is still scheduled to perform as planned at the time of writing.